e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi police constable found dead in Palam Vihar

Delhi police constable found dead in Palam Vihar

cities Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 23-year-old Delhi Police constable was found dead at her rented house in southwest Delhi’s Palam on Wednesday. Police suspect that someone known to the woman could be behind her murder.

According to the police, the woman, currently posted at Tihar jail as a daily diary entry operator, was found dead in the afternoon, when the wife of her landlord saw the door latched from outside and opened it to check on the woman.

“The woman, a 2018 batch constable, was posted with the 3rd battalion of Delhi Armed Police and was deployed at Tihar jail from 1 pm to 7 pm shift. When her landlady saw the door of her house latched from outside she tried to open it to check on the constable. When she opened the door, she found her lying in the bed unconscious. She alerted her husband and they called the police. She was taken to a hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead,” said a police officer who wished not to be named.

Her body was sent for an autopsy. “During the initial probe, it was found that the woman belongs to Rewari, Haryana. She had rented the house in Palam a week ago. The landlord told police that she was accompanied by a man. During the investigation, we checked CCTV footage and spotted a man leaving her house early morning on Wednesday. He could be prime suspect and efforts to identify him are underway,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said preliminary medical examination suggests the woman was strangled to death. “There were no external fatal injuries. She was also properly clothed. Autopsy results are awaited and a case of murder has been registered,” Arya said.

top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In