e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / DRDO lab develops 10,000 face shields for PGI, Chandigarh

DRDO lab develops 10,000 face shields for PGI, Chandigarh

Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory has given 700 protective shields to Chandigarh Police

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 10:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH: The Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) here is developing 10,000 full face protective shields for examining infected Covid-19 patients for the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), an official said on Wednesday.

“TBRL is producing 10,000 full face protective shields for the PGI. A total of 2,000 face protective shields have been handed over to the PGI and 5,000 will be provided in five days,” says TBRL director Manjit Singh said in a statement.

TBRL is a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

He said more than 700 protective shields were given to the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal lauded the TBRL for providing PPE, sanitisers and face shield to the police.

The director said that the face shields are single-use and multiple-use, while its shielding sheet could be replaced easily if required.

In addition, the TBRL is also acting as a facilitator for the procurement of bio-suits developed by another DRDO lab for use by healthcare service providers.

An important DRDO establishment based in Chandigarh, the TBRL, is involved in development, production, processing and characterisation of different explosive compositions, fragmentation studies of warheads, captive flight testing of bombs, missiles and airborne systems and ballistics evaluation of protective system such as body armour, vehicle armour and helmets.

top news
US agency gives thumbs-down to Trump’s ‘game-changer’ Covid-19 drug combo
US agency gives thumbs-down to Trump’s ‘game-changer’ Covid-19 drug combo
Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus
Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus
India reports 1383 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths in last 24 hours
India reports 1383 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths in last 24 hours
Gujarat cases cross 2000-mark, 2nd-highest in country: Covid-19 state tally
Gujarat cases cross 2000-mark, 2nd-highest in country: Covid-19 state tally
LIVE: Cop deployed at Maharashtra CM’s residence tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Cop deployed at Maharashtra CM’s residence tests positive for Covid-19
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
No takers: Hyundai cars sit in ports as coronavirus keeps buyers away
No takers: Hyundai cars sit in ports as coronavirus keeps buyers away
Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid, sellers demand market be shuttered
Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid, sellers demand market be shuttered
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities