Home / Cities / Extortion racket targeting pvt bus operators in Mohali busted, two held

Extortion racket targeting pvt bus operators in Mohali busted, two held

A .32-bore revolver, six live cartridges, Rs 10,000 in cash and a Hyundai i20 car have been recovered from the accused, who extorted Rs 10,000 a week from the victims.

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Police have arrested two men and booked three others for extorting money from private operators plying buses from Jagatpura in Mohali to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

A .32-bore revolver, six live cartridges, Rs 10,000 in cash and a Hyundai i20 car have been recovered from the accused, identified as Mandeep Singh of Jagatpura village and Harpreet Singh of Kandala village, Sohana district.

“The accused extorted Rs 10,000 per week from private bus operators and threatened to kill them if they didn’t pay up. They were produced in court and sent to two-day police remand,” said Harvinder Singh Virk, superintendent of police (SP), City.

He said efforts were on to arrest their three accomplices, who along with the arrested duo had been booked under Sections 323, 384, 148, 149, 506, 364-A and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-11 police station.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh appealed to residents to conduct their business without any fear and notify the police if they were being harassed in any manner.

