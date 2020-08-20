e-paper
Home / Cities / Families come to blows over Covid patient’s cremation in Mohali

Families come to blows over Covid patient’s cremation in Mohali

Wife and in-laws allege his brother’s family cremated him without informing them; police initiate inquiry.

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The relatives of a Covid patient, who died on Wednesday, had a scuffle over his cremation at the Mohali cremation ground near Balongi village on Thursday.

The patient’s wife and in-laws alleged that his brother and his family cremated him without informing them.

Police said the deceased, Sarbjit Singh, 44, lived with his wife and in-laws in Sector 66.

After his death at Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur, the family went to the hospital to collect the body, but were told to wait till Thursday morning.

The next morning they found out that Sarbjit’s brother Baljeet Singh had already taken the body to the cremation ground where the last rites were held at 9am.

The family rushed to the cremation ground and a scuffle broke out between them and Baljeet’s family following heated arguments.

Police reached the spot and pacified the families. An inquiry was initiated after recording the statements of Baljeet and the deceased’s brother-in-law Rajinder Kumar.

ASI Avtar Singh said, “We have started an inquiry under Sections 107 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure after recording the statements of both parties. They were produced before the SDM on Thursday.”

