Firozabad cops serve notice to dead man

In its eagerness to act against those believed to be on the wrong side of law, the Firozabad police issued notice to a man who is no longer alive. The notice was sent in the name of Banne Khan who died at the age of 94 about six years ago in his house in Baje Wali Gali in Firozabad.

Family members of late Banne Khan were flummoxed when the local police approached the house to serve notice which requires one to furnish personal bond of Rs one lakh.

‘We were shocked when police came and enquired about Banne Khan who died six years ago. He was 94 when he died and must have been all of 100 if he had lived,” said a family member baffled by police action.

“This reflects the way police are inclined on causing hardship to the minority community being targeted in name of action after violence in the city on December 20. The administration and police should be just in action but this incident raises serious questions about police functioning,” complained Azeem Bhai, district president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP), Firozabad.

“Notices are being issued to bound those who are seen as a to peace in the city but how can a deceased person disrupt peace or even get involved in violence? Such an act not only creates a fear wave but also results in anguish,” Azeem Bhai said.

When contacted, superintendent of police (SP) City for Firozabad Prabal Pratap Singh found it tough to defend the notice issued in the name of late Banne Khan.

‘The matter is being probed by a circle officer level cop. It would be checked if the allegations are correct and if notice is issued in the name of a deceased person then how it happened. The probe will focus on facts and action would follow the findings,” Singh said.

However, district president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party and former MLA Azeem Bhai had more allegations in his bag pertaining to bounding of citizens.

“There is one Ansar Hussain residing in Katara Pathana under Dakshin police station of Firiozabad who is 90 and another is Fasahat Meer Khan from Mohalla Kotala who is aged 93. These two are also being bound. Ansar Hussain is secretary of Jama Masjid of Firozabad for the past 58 years while Fasahat Meer Khan has worked for women empowerment by promoting education among girls. How can they be bound for apprehension of damaging peace in the city?” questioned Azeem Bhai.