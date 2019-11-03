First ball faced on a farm... every shot now, one for the farmers

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:10 IST

PUNE Ajinkya Rahane’s throwback goes to the fields of Sangamner, just outside Pune. Rahane remembers it as fields of farmland. At the time, as a child, however, to Rahane it was his first cricket field; where he learned to fall in love with the game.

Which is why, farmlands always mean something to the India cricketer and in his opinion, shared in Pune on Sunday at the launch of a soap made of goat’s milk, farmers are the “real heroes”.

“Whenever I have my daily meal, whether it is at home or in a hotel, I always think that we are privileged to have an easy life. But, it is the farmer who has done all the hard work to make everything so easy for us,” said Rahane.

“I used to play cricket on our farms and they were my first cricket pitches. When we toured South Africa, the pitches there reminded me my farmlands,” mused Rahane.

Memories of cricket jostled with memories of growing up on the farm as Rahane opened up to the audience.

For example, on the farm, sitting on the bullock cart was Rahane’s favourite job.

“I remember how my grandmother used to wake up at four in the morning and start working. Since my childhood I have had a dream to do something for farmers since I know the hardships their families face,” explained Rahane, who is associated with Shivar Foundation, the organisation behind the soap launch, for the last three years.

“I got an opportunity to contribute for farmers and I am doing whatever I can do,” added Rahane.

The stylish batsman also believes in facing tough situations and finding a way out.

“In cricket, the toss is not in our hand. If we win it then we have the advantage of choosing what we want, but lose the toss and we have to find a way out. Same is the situation with farmers, who are facing tough times with drought situations,” added Rahane.

The Shivar Foundation has launched the goat’s milk soap to help the farmers from the Osmanabad area.

