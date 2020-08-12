e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five knitwear associations of Ludhiana file petition in Supreme Court seeking waiver of interest on loans

Five knitwear associations of Ludhiana file petition in Supreme Court seeking waiver of interest on loans

The five associations have around 2,000 members and the accumulated value of loans availed by the is around ₹3,500 crore. They pay around ₹23 crore as interest on a monthly basis.

cities Updated: Aug 12, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Reeling under losses and a slowdown post the lockdown, five knitwear associations of Ludhiana—the hub of knitwear and hosiery—have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking waiver of interests on the loans availed by the sector.

The hearing of the case has been scheduled for August 14.

These associations include Bajwa Nagar Hosiery Association, Knitwear Club, Ludhiana Woollen Manufacturer Association, Bahadurke Textiles and Knitwear Association, and Knitwear and Apparel Manufacturers Association of Ludhiana.

President of Bajwa Nagar Knitwear Club, Darshan Dawar, said, “Small and micro enterprises have been hit badly due to the lockdown and we have suffered losses running in crores. The sector has not been able to revive itself post lockdown due to shortage of labour and low demand. We have demanded that the government should waive off the interests to bring some relief to the sector.”

“We were not able to sell the stock manufactured for summers due to the lockdown and now, we are also unable to manufacture products for winters due to shortage of labour. No relief has been provided to the sector and many units are on the brink of a shutdown. Due to this, we were forced to move the Supreme Court,” added Dawar.

Advocates Ashish Virmani and Himanshu Dhuper said, “The five associations have around 2,000 members and the accumulated value of loans availed by the is around ₹3,500 crore. They pay around ₹23 crore as interest on a monthly basis. The associations have demanded that the bank interests be waived for six months starting from March this year, and after six months, a moratorium of next six months should be given for payment. Two similar petitions have also been filed by two other associations.”

top news
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
HM militant eliminated in Pulwama encounter, army loses soldier
HM militant eliminated in Pulwama encounter, army loses soldier
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In