e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five-time Pandharpur MLA Sudhakar Paricharak dies of Covid

Five-time Pandharpur MLA Sudhakar Paricharak dies of Covid

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2020 19:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Sudharak Paricharak, a five-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Pandharpur, passed away at a private hospital in Pune, his family members said on Tuesday. Paricharak, 85, was with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) till recently and was detected with Covid on August 5, following which he was hospitalised at Sahyadri hospital in Pune.

“He was on ventilator support since the past two days. On Monday, at around 11:30 pm, he breathed his last. The final rites will be carried out in Pune,” said Paricharak’s grandson Pritish in a message posted on social media. According to doctors, Paricharak, a diabetic, was also detected with blood pressure.

Paricharak represented Pandharpur constituency between 1985 and 2009. He also headed the state transport body Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) between 1999 and 2008.

During his early days in politics, Paricharak as Congress leader was close to Vasantdada Patil. After Sharad Pawar formed the NCP, Paricharak remained loyal to Pawar till 2014 when his son joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

top news
Top naval commanders to meet amid border row with China
Top naval commanders to meet amid border row with China
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Philippines to follow Dharavi model for tackling Covid-19 in slums: BMC chief
Philippines to follow Dharavi model for tackling Covid-19 in slums: BMC chief
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
Curious case of Covid-19 in Delhi: Re-emergence seen in some cured patients
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In