Four succumb to Covid in Mohali, toll rises to 40

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:52 IST

Four people with comorbidities succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking Mohali district’s toll to 40. Half of these fatalities have occurred in the past nine days.

Also, with 93 fresh cases being reported, the total went past 2,000. As many as 2,004 people have tested positive in the district so far, 969 of whom are still to recover.

Those who died include an 87-year-old man from Zirakpur, who was suffering from lung disease, and a 42-year-old man from Dera Bassi, who was a patient of hypertension. Both were admitted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, a 76-year-old man from Sector 65 breathed his last at the government hospital in Patiala. He was suffering from hypertension, diabetes, and tuberculoses. A 56-year-old woman from Mamupur village in Kharar is the fourth fatality. She was suffering from diabetes and was admitted at the civil hospital in Ambala.

Among the fresh cases, 39 have been reported from Mohali city while the remaining are spread across its peripheral villages besides Kharar and Dera Bassi subdivisions. Also, 18 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the number of those cured to 858.

Health minister reviews arrangements

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday visited the Covid Care Centre at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur and reviewed all arrangements.

Sidhu directed the hospital management to install CCTV cameras and LED lights in wards so that health of the patients could be monitored continuously and closely. He said cleanliness in all wards was very important and any shortcoming would not be tolerated. He also asked the hospital staff to ensure full compliance with guidelines issued by the government for prevention of the disease.

The minister also appealed to the people to go to the nearest health centre and get their test done as soon as any symptoms of Covid-19 appear. “Sometimes people arrive late at the health facility which makes their situation worse,” he said.

Pvt hospitals asked to increase bed capacity

Private hospitals in Mohali were on Tuesday asked by deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan to increase tertiary (or specialised) Covid care bed capacity as a buffer when cases were surging.

Dayalan was speaking at a meeting with the representatives of government and private health institutions.

Most of the institutes agreed to make more ventilator equipped beds available.

To others who said they did not have the requisite infrastructure, Dayalan said: “The district administration will facilitate setting up of L3 facilities (dealing with complicated or critical cases) and provide ventilators and paramedics to private hospitals to meet the challenge unitedly.” He also added that the district administration had procured 30 ventilators which would be installed by Thursday in selected institutes.