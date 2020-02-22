e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Gujarat forms committee to oversee Donald Trump event

Gujarat forms committee to oversee Donald Trump event

Ahmedabad mayor Bijal Patel was appointed chairperson of the nine-member committee that includes members of parliament, artistes and head of a city-based university, officials familiar with the development said.

cities Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:24 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Ahmedabad
Motera, the largest cricket stadium in the world, is hosting the Namaste Trump event, which will also be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Motera, the largest cricket stadium in the world, is hosting the Namaste Trump event, which will also be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi(Bloomberg via Getty Images)
         

A day after an obscure committee called the Donald Trump Nagarik Abhivadan Samiti was identified as the organiser of the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad on February 24, the Gujarat government hurriedly put together a team on Friday to oversee the jamboree, similar to the Howdy Mody show in Houston last September.

Ahmedabad mayor Bijal Patel was appointed chairperson of the nine-member committee that includes members of parliament, artistes and head of a city-based university, officials familiar with the development said.

Ahmedabad MPs Kirit Solanki (Ahmedabad west) and Hasmukh Patel (Ahmedabad east); Durgesh Buch, president of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Navin Sheth, vice chancellor of the Ahmedabad- based Gujarat Technological University; and folk singer and PadmaShri awardee Bhikudan Gadhvi are on the committee, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

Hindustan Times couldn’t ascertain the names of the three other members of the panel. On Thursday, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had first dropped the name of the panel, which he said was taking “all decisions on whom to invite” to the event. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wondered who heads the committee and when it had extended an invitation to Trump

Motera, the largest cricket stadium in the world, is hosting the Namaste Trump event, which will also be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was similarly feted at the Howdy Modi event that was also attended by the US president.

State government officials said the formation of the committee had been necessitated because the inauguration of the Motera stadium is not a part of the February 24 programme. “The Gujarat Cricket Association, therefore, cannot invite guests or design the programme. So a committee was created from the highest level,” one government official said.

Hasmukh Patel said the role of the committee would be to organise the Namaste Trump event. “The committee is under the mayor, but the main role would be to chalk out the event, decide the invitees and send out invites,” Patel said. HT couldn’t contact Bijal Patel despite several attempts.

The creation of the committee was so sudden that Solanki, a member, said he was not aware of its ambit. “I was told this afternoon that I am on the committee. There has been no meeting yet nor a meeting is scheduled,” Solanki said. Asked the reason for the sudden formation of the committee, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Bharat Pandya said: “It is an opportunity for Ahmedabad to host the US president.”

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said all preparations were in final stages. “A grand roadshow will be organised. He will go to the Motera stadium for Namaste Trump programme where two top leaders of the world (Trump and Modi) will be present,” he told reporters.

tags
top news
Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor
Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
MP revokes order setting sterilisation target notice to health workers
MP revokes order setting sterilisation target notice to health workers
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities