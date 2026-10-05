13-yr-old boy stabs 12-yr-old friend to death in Faridabad; apprehended: Police

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed to death by his 13-year-old friend following an argument while playing outside their homes in Faridabad’s Sector 56 on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

A first information report against the minor was registered based on the victim’s family’s complaint. (Representational)

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“The minor boy has been apprehended. Further legal action will be taken against the child in conflict with the law according to the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. The knife used for stabbing was yet to be recovered,” said inspector Kewal Singh, station house officer of Sector 58 police station.

According to police, the victim was playing with his one-year-old sister outside his home in Block 14 of Ashiana Flats around 7.30pm when the accused, who lives in Block 13, also joined them. Both boys entered into an argument following a scuffle, when the victim playfully slapped the suspect, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} “It was after this scuffle that the elder boy stabbed the younger boy in the chest in a fit of rage causing a deep wound. The suspect immediately fled from the spot with the knife,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was after this scuffle that the elder boy stabbed the younger boy in the chest in a fit of rage causing a deep wound. The suspect immediately fled from the spot with the knife,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Victim’s uncle told police that neighbours were the first to know about the incident and alerted his family by phone. He rushed to the scene and took the victim to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

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Kewal Singh said that a first information report against the minor was registered based on the victim’s family’s complaint under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday night.

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Police said the victim’s body was sent to the Badshah Khan civil hospital where an autopsy will be carried out on Monday before it is handed over to the family.

Victim’s family hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and had been living with his family in Ashiana Flats for the last five years. Following the incident, residents protested for two to three hours after which police were deployed in the area.

According to the family, the two boys knew each other and often used to play together in the area with several others.