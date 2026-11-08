14 Bangladeshi nationals detained for illegal stay in Gurugram
The Gurugram Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), in a joint operation with Special Operations Group (SOG) teams from Nuh and Rohtak, detained 14 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly residing in India without valid documents, police said on Saturday
The Gurugram Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), in a joint operation with Special Operations Group (SOG) teams from Nuh and Rohtak, detained 14 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly residing in India without valid documents, police said on Saturday.
All 14 were taken to a detention centre in Manesar, where further legal proceedings are underway, officials said.
According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that the detainees possessed identity cards and other documents issued in Bangladesh but did not have valid passports, visas or other documents authorising their stay in India.
The detainees include two minors, both aged 17, while the remaining 12 are aged between 18 and 37.
The adults were identified as Mohammad Raju Mian (20), Sakib Hussain (18), Ilyas Ali (18), Mohammad Feruz Islam (19), Mohammad Anarul Haque (30), Sakib Rana (19), Ghulam Rabbani (23), Mohammad Jewel Rana (20), Anwar Hussain (37), Ariful alias Alauddin (22), Mohammad Masud Rana (27) and Raju Alam (28). Police said they were from different parts of Bangladesh.
“The operation was part of an ongoing drive to identify foreign nationals allegedly residing illegally in the country and take action against them in accordance with the law, keeping national security concerns in mind,” said Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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