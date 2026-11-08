14 Bangladeshi nationals detained for illegal stay in Gurugram

The Gurugram Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), in a joint operation with Special Operations Group (SOG) teams from Nuh and Rohtak, detained 14 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly residing in India without valid documents, police said on Saturday.

All 14 were taken to a detention centre in Manesar, where further legal proceedings are underway, officials said.

According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that the detainees possessed identity cards and other documents issued in Bangladesh but did not have valid passports, visas or other documents authorising their stay in India.

The detainees include two minors, both aged 17, while the remaining 12 are aged between 18 and 37.

The adults were identified as Mohammad Raju Mian (20), Sakib Hussain (18), Ilyas Ali (18), Mohammad Feruz Islam (19), Mohammad Anarul Haque (30), Sakib Rana (19), Ghulam Rabbani (23), Mohammad Jewel Rana (20), Anwar Hussain (37), Ariful alias Alauddin (22), Mohammad Masud Rana (27) and Raju Alam (28). Police said they were from different parts of Bangladesh.

“The operation was part of an ongoing drive to identify foreign nationals allegedly residing illegally in the country and take action against them in accordance with the law, keeping national security concerns in mind,” said Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson.

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