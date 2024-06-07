 19-yr-old hit by speeding vehicle on Iffco Chowk flyover, dies - Hindustan Times
19-yr-old hit by speeding vehicle on Iffco Chowk flyover, dies

ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram
Jun 08, 2024 05:58 AM IST

After being hit, the rider fell 20 feet to his death, said assistant commissioner of police (crime-I) Varun Dahiya.

A 19-year-old student from Uttam Nagar in Delhi was killed in an accident on the Iffco Chowk ‘u-turn flyover’ after his motorcycle was hit from behind by an unidentified speeding vehicle on Thursday evening, said police, adding that a case has been filed against the suspect, pending arrest.

The spot, where the accident happened on Iffco Chowk flyover on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
The spot, where the accident happened on Iffco Chowk flyover on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The deceased identified as Rhythem Sharma was a student of a private university in Sohna, said police. They reported that Sharma was returning to his hostel in Sohna after dropping his friend at Iffco Chowk when he was struck by the vehicle around 5pm.

According to the police, the accident was reported by a passerby, following which a police team from Sector 17/18 arrived on the scene. The victim was rushed to a private hospital where he underwent treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night, said officers aware of the case.

After being hit, the rider fell 20 feet to his death, said assistant commissioner of police (crime-I) Varun Dahiya. “We are probing the accident and analysing the CCTV footage to determine the exact cause,” added Dahiya. A case against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving), and 304A (death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 17/18 police station on Friday upon the complaint of the deceased’s mother.A similar accident took place on the Iffco Chowk ‘u-turn flyover’ in August 2023, when a motortist and his pillion were killed after a speeding SUV hit them. The police had registered a case against the SUV driver who fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. Similarly, in October 2021, two 21-year-old motorists died after they hit the boundary wall on the flyover at high speed, said police.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / 19-yr-old hit by speeding vehicle on Iffco Chowk flyover, dies
