Two brothers suffered severe facial injuries after a group of allegedly intoxicated people assaulted them with beer bottles and sticks in Faridabad early on Monday, following an altercation over rash driving, police said on Thursday. Three men and a woman have been booked in connection with the attack. Police said teams had been formed to identify and arrest those involved in the assault. (Photo for representation)

The incident took place around 4.30am when Sahil Chandra, 28, was driving his brother Sachin Chandra, 21, and sister Simran Chandra, 23, to New Delhi railway station, where they were scheduled to board trains to return to their colleges after the Diwali break. Their mother, Usha Devi, 47, was also accompanying them.

Sachin is a first-year master’s student at the National Forensic Sciences University in Varanasi, while Simran is a third-year MBBS student at a government medical college in Shillong. Sahil, a radiographer, works as an application manager for the north India region with a German firm, providing technical support to hospitals for CT scan and MRI machines. The family lives in Parvatiya Colony in Faridabad.

Police said that when the family reached near the NHPC metro station in Sector 31, a speeding white Tata Nexon with a temporary registration number abruptly stopped in front of their car, forcing Sahil to brake hard to avoid a collision.

According to investigators, three men and a woman were travelling in the other car and they appeared to be intoxicated. Sahil allegedly confronted them over their rash driving and asked them to drive carefully.

Angered by his remarks, the suspects allegedly got out of their vehicle armed with beer bottles and sticks, dragged Sahil out of his car and assaulted him.

Police said three of the men repeatedly struck Sahil with beer bottles, leaving him with a deep cut extending across his face. When Sachin intervened to protect his brother, the attackers allegedly struck him several times with bottles, fracturing his jaw in three places.

Simran and Usha also tried to intervene but were allegedly assaulted. Both escaped with minor injuries, police said.

Speaking to HT, Sahil said he managed to alert the police despite his injuries, following which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot.

“Two policemen rushed us to a private hospital while another drove my car. My mother and sister alerted our neighbours, who also reached the hospital to help us,” he said.

Sahil said doctors admitted him and Sachin for treatment, while Simran and Usha received first aid for minor blunt-force injuries.

“Since Simran was okay, we asked our neighbours to drop her at the station, and she left for Shillong. Both of us were subsequently referred to different hospitals,” he said.

Sahil said he underwent facial surgery, during which doctors used 19 sutures to close a deep wound extending diagonally across his face.

“Doctors will later carry out plastic surgery to heal the wound, which has disfigured my face,” said Sahil, who was discharged from hospital on Thursday evening.

His younger brother, however, remains hospitalised.

“Doctors fixed plates to Sachin’s jaw, which was fractured in three places. His mouth has been sealed, and doctors have advised him to remain strictly on a liquid diet for a month. He is still in hospital, and it may take time before he can be discharged,” Sahil said.

Sahil also alleged that police were repeatedly pressuring him to visit the police station despite his injuries.

“I feel helpless. They keep telling me they have no clues about the suspects,” he said.

Based on Sahil’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects at Sector 31 police station on Monday under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening death or grievous hurt), 3(5) (common intention) and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad police public relations officer, said teams had been formed to identify and arrest those involved in the assault.

“CCTV footage from cameras near the spot and along the route is being examined to trace the suspects’ car and arrest them at the earliest,” he said.

Responding to Sahil’s allegation, Yadav said police would ensure that the victims were not inconvenienced. “The investigating officer will visit them at home to record their statements and complete all legal steps,” he said.