A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly orchestrating a knife attack on a shopkeeper in Gurugram's Sector 7 HUDA Market following a dispute, police said on Friday.

Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the other people involved in the attack, police said. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times/Representational)

According to police, the suspect, who runs a courier shop in the market, allegedly provided a knife to one of his employees and sent him to attack the victim. He was apprehended in Sector 7 on Thursday.

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The incident took place around 9.45pm on November 17, when the 35-year-old victim was sitting at the counter of his shop. According to the complaint, an employee of the suspect, along with some unidentified associates, forcibly entered his shop, picked up items, abused and slapped him, and threatened to kill him.

The group allegedly attacked him multiple times with a knife, inflicting injuries on his neck, hands and stomach, before fleeing the spot. The victim called the emergency helpline 112, following which a police team reached the spot and took him to Civil Hospital in Sector 10 for treatment.

Police said the suspect had an argument with the victim a few days before the incident and allegedly held a grudge against him. He allegedly gave the knife to his employee and sent him to attack the shopkeeper.

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{{^usCountry}} A case was registered at New Colony police station on November 18 under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered at New Colony police station on November 18 under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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A video of the attack had also circulated on social media.

Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the other people involved in the attack, police said.