Couple, one kid dead; two minors rescued as car crashes into stationary bus in Gurugram

A couple and their minor daughter died, and their two other children were trapped inside a car for almost an hour after it rear-ended a stationary bus on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Dhunela in Gurugram’s Sohna early Thursday, police said.

The family was travelling in their Delhi-registered blue Maruti Swift, which was wrecked beyond recognition in the crash (Sourced)

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Police said the couple, originally from Bihar, lived in Delhi's Rajokri and was returning to their residence with their three minor children after offering prayers at the Mehandipur Bajali temple in Rajasthan’s Dausa.

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According to the cops, the husband, identified as Bum Prasad, was behind the wheel of the car when the accident occurred between 3am and 3:30am on Thursday.

Commuters had alerted the police control room about it, after which rescue workers and cops rushed to the spot.

What happened

A police official said the bus had broken down on the expressway, after which its driver left it parked along the elevated section just before it connects to the Sohna elevated road.

They said that the family was travelling in their Delhi-registered blue Maruti Swift, which was wrecked beyond recognition in the crash and required a crane to be pulled out from beneath the rear section of the private bus.

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{{^usCountry}} Inspector Satpal, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said that it was only after the car was pulled out that the emergency response vehicle team members, firefighters and other rescue workers realised that the couple’s eight-year-old son and his one-year-old sister were still alive inside the wreck and were trapped. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Satpal, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said that it was only after the car was pulled out that the emergency response vehicle team members, firefighters and other rescue workers realised that the couple’s eight-year-old son and his one-year-old sister were still alive inside the wreck and were trapped. {{/usCountry}}

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“Rescue workers kept interacting with the boy for almost an hour during which work was simultaneously being carried out to rescue him. It took almost an hour to pull out both the children safely from the mangled car after which they were immediately rushed a nearby hospital for treatment,” he said.

Police said the couple and their seven-year-old daughter were also pulled out and rushed to the government hospital in Sohna but were declared dead on arrival.

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Police officials said the couple’s family has been alerted and that they are scheduled to reach Sohna soon, after which further legal action will be taken. Investigators said they were trying to track down the bus driver and its owner.