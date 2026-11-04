35 e- buses start route trials in Gurugram, launch likely soon

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) began route trials of a new batch of electric buses across the city on Tuesday, ahead of the planned launch of regular services in the coming days.

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The city bus operator said it has received around 45 of the 100 electric buses expected under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme, with the vehicles stationed at its Sector 10 depot. The trials covered routes including Bhondsi and Pataudi Road, while officials worked to finalise routes and operational arrangements. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal are likely to inaugurate the service, although a date has yet to be announced.

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Vishwajit Chaudhary, CEO of GMCBL, confirmed the development on Tuesday. “We have started route trials so that we are ready for the inauguration,” he said.

“The routes are being finalised and will connect the city’s new and developing sectors. The route plans have been prepared by three private consultants,”said another GMCBL official.

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{{^usCountry}} An e-bus driver at Mahavir Chowk near Sadar Bazaar on Tuesday afternoon said around 35 electric buses had been deployed on different routes across the city for trials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An e-bus driver at Mahavir Chowk near Sadar Bazaar on Tuesday afternoon said around 35 electric buses had been deployed on different routes across the city for trials. {{/usCountry}}

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“I am driving from Mahavir Chowk to Basai Chowk, then to Hero Honda Chowk and onwards to Bhondsi. I have covered around 150km today. Passengers are not yet aware of the service and have been asking about it. Several have boarded the bus, but since the routes are also new, it will take some time for people to get used to them,” he said.

The driver added that the air-conditioned buses offered a comfortable ride.

GMCBL currently has a fleet of 150 CNG buses.