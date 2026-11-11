3,500 encroachments removed from eight key Gurugram roads: GMDA

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has removed around 3,500 temporary encroachments from eight key roads since October 8, clearing nearly 90% of the identified encroachments on these stretches, officials said on Tuesday.

The authority is taking up the installation of protective grills, development of footpaths and improvement of green belts. (HT Photo)

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The authority said regular patrolling and enforcement drives had helped prevent fresh encroachments on most of the cleared stretches, although some locations, particularly along the Sector 50–51 road, continued to see violations.

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RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), GMDA, said the drive had focused on roads where temporary structures, carts and other obstructions had repeatedly reappeared despite previous removal exercises.

Bhath said an inspection was conducted on Monday by a team comprising assistant town planners (ATPs), junior engineers (JEs) and field enforcement personnel. The stretches inspected included roads dividing sectors 30–31, 40–41, 46–47, 51–57, 50–51 and 32–39, besides Medanta Road, Sanath Road in Udyog Vihar.

“During the inspection, it was found that nearly 90% of the identified encroachments on these stretches had been cleared and the roads were largely free of fresh obstructions. However, some locations, particularly along the Sector 50–51 stretch, were found to have fresh encroachments. Directions have been issued to take action against violators,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said dedicated patrolling teams had been deployed since October 8 to ensure that cleared roads remained free of obstructions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said dedicated patrolling teams had been deployed since October 8 to ensure that cleared roads remained free of obstructions. {{/usCountry}}

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“Wherever encroachments have been removed, the authority is taking up the installation of protective grills, development of footpaths and improvement of green belts,” he said.

According to GMDA, several encroachment-prone locations near Medanta Hospital have been cleared, while protective grills have been installed at four locations. Plantation work has also been undertaken to improve and secure the adjoining areas.

The authority said nearly 50 personnel, supported by machinery and other resources, were being deployed daily for the enforcement drive. The teams are working under the supervision of assistant town planners to monitor the roads and take action against fresh encroachments.