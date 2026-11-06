4,300 police personnel deployed across Gurugram for Diwali security

At least 4,300 police personnel have been deployed across Gurugram to ensure security during Diwali, with 53 special teams formed to prevent the illegal sale, storage and transportation of firecrackers, police said on Thursday.

The massive 5km gridlock from Iffco Chowk to Rajiv Chowk, in Gurugram, on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additional security arrangements have been made at markets, shopping malls, railway stations and other crowded places, with increased patrolling to prevent theft, harassment and other criminal activities.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Police said the 53 special teams, functioning under the supervision of deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and station house officers (SHOs), would enforce restrictions on firecrackers.

Under the district administration’s directions, only approved green firecrackers can be sold at 23 designated locations until November 6. Residents will be permitted to burst them on November 7 and 8, between 6am and 7am and from 8pm to 10pm.

The sale and use of prohibited firecrackers, including those containing barium, remain banned under Supreme Court directions.

Crime branch personnel and other police teams will inspect authorised sale points to verify traders’ licences, sealed packaging and QR codes on firecracker boxes. Warehouses storing firecrackers and explosive materials are also being inspected.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said bursting firecrackers would be prohibited within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary health centres, old-age homes and educational institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said bursting firecrackers would be prohibited within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary health centres, old-age homes and educational institutions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Special patrols will ensure compliance,” he said.

Turan said additional personnel would be stationed at Sadar Bazaar, shopping malls, cinema halls and other busy locations to manage crowds and prevent crime.

“Police will patrol on foot, motorcycles and PCR vehicles, while plainclothes personnel will guard against harassment of women, chain snatching, pickpocketing and other offences,” he said.

Security has also been strengthened at railway stations, bus stands, religious places, hospitals, power plants and other important installations. Police teams are checking hotels, guest houses, paying guest accommodations, dharamshalas, pubs and bars, while suspicious persons and vehicles will be subjected to checks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DCPs will oversee security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions and conduct patrols from Friday. SHOs and police post in-charges have been directed to inspect deployments regularly.

Police said parking areas would also be monitored to prevent vehicle theft, while special enforcement drives would target drunk driving, triple riding and riding without helmets.