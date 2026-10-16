45 illegal settlements identified on forest land near Gurugram
According to officials, previous anti-encroachment drives carried out by the department reclaimed almost 50 acres of forest land in Ghamroj and Gairatpur Bas, as well as five acres in Sohna
Haryana’s forest department has identified more than 45 residential and commercial complexes encroaching upon forest land in Ghamroj, Behrampur and Naurangpur, officials said on Thursday.
According to officials, 20 buildings were identified in Ghamroj, 20 in Behrampur and at least five residential complexes in Naurangpur.
Surinder Dangi, divisional forest officer, said the department has planned an anti-encroachment drive in mid-November to demolish illegal settlements on forest land.
“We have started issuing notices to the owners or contractors of these complexes and have asked them to demolish the encroachments themselves before the demolition drive. If they fail to comply by the deadline, we will proceed with the demolition action,” he said.
According to officials, previous anti-encroachment drives carried out by the department reclaimed almost 50 acres of forest land in Ghamroj and Gairatpur Bas, as well as five acres in Sohna.
On January 8, officials said the department demolished a 300-metre wall in Gwal Pahari to stop unauthorised farmhouse construction on forest land.
On July 2, the department demolished 11 structures in Behrampur, including unfinished buildings and a boundary wall, reclaiming nearly 3 acres of protected Aravalli land. The department also issued notices to several illegal encroachments in Ghamroj.
Officials said a survey is underway to identify buildings, mobile towers, and other unauthorised structures built illegally on the forest land.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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