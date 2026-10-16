45 illegal settlements identified on forest land near Gurugram

Haryana’s forest department has identified more than 45 residential and commercial complexes encroaching upon forest land in Ghamroj, Behrampur and Naurangpur, officials said on Thursday. On July 2, the department demolished 11 structures in Behrampur, including unfinished buildings and a boundary wall, reclaiming nearly 3 acres of protected Aravalli land. (HT)

According to officials, 20 buildings were identified in Ghamroj, 20 in Behrampur and at least five residential complexes in Naurangpur.

Surinder Dangi, divisional forest officer, said the department has planned an anti-encroachment drive in mid-November to demolish illegal settlements on forest land.

“We have started issuing notices to the owners or contractors of these complexes and have asked them to demolish the encroachments themselves before the demolition drive. If they fail to comply by the deadline, we will proceed with the demolition action,” he said.

According to officials, previous anti-encroachment drives carried out by the department reclaimed almost 50 acres of forest land in Ghamroj and Gairatpur Bas, as well as five acres in Sohna.

On January 8, officials said the department demolished a 300-metre wall in Gwal Pahari to stop unauthorised farmhouse construction on forest land.

On July 2, the department demolished 11 structures in Behrampur, including unfinished buildings and a boundary wall, reclaiming nearly 3 acres of protected Aravalli land. The department also issued notices to several illegal encroachments in Ghamroj.

Officials said a survey is underway to identify buildings, mobile towers, and other unauthorised structures built illegally on the forest land.