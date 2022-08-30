After Noida, security guard assaulted, abused in Gurugram| Video
Shocking videos have been emerging from highrises where residents are seen engaged in arguements.
In yet another incident of unjustified rage at the high-rises, a resident of Gurugram has been held after he was caught on camera slapping and abusing a security guard. What was the trigger? The man was angry because he was reportedly stuck in an elevator.
A video shared by news agency ANI shows a couple of residents outside the elevators in Gurugram where the guard, who was targeted, can also be seen. Efforts have been captured in the video to open one of the elevators, which was stuck. As soon as the man stuck in the lift - who is also at the centre of the controversy - steps out, he is seen throwing a temper, especially at the security guard.
The man, now identified as businessman Varun Nath, can then be seen slapping the guard in the purported video of the incident. The entire incident was reported at an apartment complex in Sector 50 of Gurugram.
A case was filed by the police after guards registered a protest, news agency PTI reported. "We registered a case soon after receiving a complaint in the matter. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij.
The Gururgram video is being widely shared, with many questioning such a behaviour, days after a similar incident was reported in Noida.
A 32-year-old woman, Bhavya Rai, 32, was arrested for the incident that took place at the Jaypee Wishtown Society in Sector 128. A shocking clip showed her hurling expletives, reportedly over a delay in opening of the gate. She was granted bail last week.
(With inputs from PTI)
