AR Rahman’s Gurugram concert postponed to 2027

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s concert in Gurugram, scheduled for November 21 as part of his Wonderment Tour, has been postponed to next year, with ticketing platforms initiating refunds for those who had booked seats. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s concert in Gurugram, scheduled for November 21 as part of his Wonderment Tour, has been postponed to next year. (HT Archive)

The concert was scheduled to begin at 7pm at Backyard Sports Club in Gurugram. However, organisers have now confirmed that the event will be rescheduled for 2027, although a revised date has not been announced.

Speaking to HT, Eva Live, the primary national producer of the concert, said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances and last minute critical developments that cannot be avoided, AR Rahman will be postponing the date of Delhi concert to next year.”

Ticketing platforms have begun sending cancellation emails and refund details to customers. Tickets were priced between ₹2,499 for general standing access and ₹150,000 for premium VIP decks.

The announcement has disappointed fans, several of whom had made plans well in advance, including arranging travel to Gurugram for the performance.

Nidhi Sharma, a Gurugram resident who had purchased premium tickets with her friends, said the postponement came as a surprise.

“We were really looking forward to this concert and had bought expensive tickets because we wanted to experience his music live. One of my friends was even travelling from Lucknow to attend the show. However, we received an email informing us about the postponement, along with the refund details. This was completely unexpected, and we are really disappointed,” she said.

Another resident, Kartikey Chauhan, said he had booked tickets as soon as the concert was announced.

“I have been listening to A.R. Rahman’s music since childhood, and watching him perform live was something I had been looking forward to for a long time. We had made plans well in advance and were quite excited about the evening. We just hope that a new date is announced soon,” he said.

The postponement follows a controversy involving Rahman’s *Harmony of Hearts* concert in Delhi last year, when several ticket holders received cancellation notices barely 24 hours before the event. The concert went ahead, but some ticket holders were unable to attend after their bookings were cancelled.

For now, fans awaiting the Gurugram performance will have to wait for the organisers to announce a fresh date.