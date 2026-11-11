AR Rahman’s Gurugram concert postponed to 2027
The concert, scheduled for November 21, has been postponed ‘due to unforeseen circumstances and last minute critical developments’, organisers said
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s concert in Gurugram, scheduled for November 21 as part of his Wonderment Tour, has been postponed to next year, with ticketing platforms initiating refunds for those who had booked seats.
The concert was scheduled to begin at 7pm at Backyard Sports Club in Gurugram. However, organisers have now confirmed that the event will be rescheduled for 2027, although a revised date has not been announced.
Speaking to HT, Eva Live, the primary national producer of the concert, said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances and last minute critical developments that cannot be avoided, AR Rahman will be postponing the date of Delhi concert to next year.”
Ticketing platforms have begun sending cancellation emails and refund details to customers. Tickets were priced between ₹2,499 for general standing access and ₹150,000 for premium VIP decks.
The announcement has disappointed fans, several of whom had made plans well in advance, including arranging travel to Gurugram for the performance.
Nidhi Sharma, a Gurugram resident who had purchased premium tickets with her friends, said the postponement came as a surprise.
“We were really looking forward to this concert and had bought expensive tickets because we wanted to experience his music live. One of my friends was even travelling from Lucknow to attend the show. However, we received an email informing us about the postponement, along with the refund details. This was completely unexpected, and we are really disappointed,” she said.
Another resident, Kartikey Chauhan, said he had booked tickets as soon as the concert was announced.
“I have been listening to A.R. Rahman’s music since childhood, and watching him perform live was something I had been looking forward to for a long time. We had made plans well in advance and were quite excited about the evening. We just hope that a new date is announced soon,” he said.
The postponement follows a controversy involving Rahman’s *Harmony of Hearts* concert in Delhi last year, when several ticket holders received cancellation notices barely 24 hours before the event. The concert went ahead, but some ticket holders were unable to attend after their bookings were cancelled.
For now, fans awaiting the Gurugram performance will have to wait for the organisers to announce a fresh date.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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