Auto-rickshaw driver killed in Gurugram crash, car driver arrested
The driver was identified as Gaurav, 30, a Delhi resident who was reportedly travelling to his workplace in Sector 30 when the collision occurred
A 49-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a car rammed into his vehicle on Leisure Valley Park Road in Sector 29 on Friday morning, police said. The car driver, who allegedly fled the scene, was arrested later that evening.
The accident occurred around 9.30am when the victim, Girdhari Lal, a resident of Sheetla Colony who originally hailed from Alwar, Rajasthan, was returning after dropping off passengers and heading towards Star Mall in Sector 30.
Police said the impact extensively damaged the auto-rickshaw and left Lal critically injured. Bystanders rushed him to Fortis Hospital in Sector 44, where doctors declared him dead.
Officials said a post-mortem examination established severe head injuries and multiple rib fractures as the cause of death. The body was subsequently handed over to his family.
A police official said the car driver fled the spot after the collision, but investigators managed to identify the vehicle with the help of other auto-rickshaw drivers who witnessed the accident.
“We obtained the car’s registration number from other auto drivers present at the spot. They told us that the car was a Tata Tiago. Based on this information, we traced the vehicle and arrested the driver by evening,” the official said.
The driver was identified as Gaurav, 30, a Delhi resident who was reportedly travelling to his workplace in Sector 30 when the collision occurred.
Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s son, a case was registered at Sector 29 police station under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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