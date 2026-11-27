After nearly two decades in the banking and financial services sector, Latika Thukral, 59, gave up a successful corporate career in 2008 to pursue environmental conservation. Thukral, who spent around 18 years at Citibank and rose to the position of senior vice-president, went on to co-found Iamgurgaon, an NGO dedicated to ecological restoration in the city, in 2009.

Lalita Thukral has been instrumental in bringing residents, educational institutions and corporates together to facilitate the city’s ecological restoration. (HT Photo) more less

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When Thukral moved to Gurugram in 1996, she witnessed the city’s transformation first-hand. Her neighbourhood, once a quiet settlement dotted with green spaces, was rapidly turning into a corporate landscape. Concerned about the environmental consequences of such development, she began engaging with like-minded residents, eventually leading to the formation of Iamgurgaon.

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Since then, the NGO, comprising nine core members and hundreds of supporters, has undertaken around 16 projects to revive ponds, creeks and forest areas. Thukral works with public and private sector organisations to restore open spaces degraded by illegal waste dumping, sewage overflow and construction.

The organisation’s first project involved transforming a large mining site adjacent to Nathupur village into what is today the Aravalli Biodiversity Park.

“The park was spread over 350 acres and had suffered decades of mining, tree felling and waste dumping. We brought in experts and took help from corporates to carry out planting of native trees. A nursery was also created. It was due to these efforts that the biodiversity park is thriving today,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The restoration of the biodiversity park was a stepping stone for Iamgurgaon, which has since undertaken ecological restoration of over 1,000 acres across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The restoration of the biodiversity park was a stepping stone for Iamgurgaon, which has since undertaken ecological restoration of over 1,000 acres across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have developed walkways along many traditional bundhs after restoration. This also helped in rainwater harvesting and preventing waterlogging in many areas. We have recreated the Sikanderpur forest and restored bundhs in Chakkarpur, Badshahpur and Wazirabad. Several creeks in the Aravallis have been restored over nearly two decades,” she said.

“We struggled initially to change people’s mindset, but with time and help from civic authorities and corporations, we managed to complete our projects,” Thukral said.

She has been instrumental in bringing residents, educational institutions and corporates together to facilitate the city’s ecological restoration. “Saving our environment is not just one person’s job; we all must share responsibility,” she said.

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Despite the progress, Thukral believes Gurugram’s environmental challenges remain formidable. “Encroachment, infrastructure growth, unabated construction, declining groundwater levels and pollution, among others, continue to test the city’s ecological resilience. We have to work together and ensure that the city does not crumble under the weight of its own development,” she said