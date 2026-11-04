Broken roads, poor connectivity plague Gurugram’s Sector 104

Despite rapid residential development along Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram’s Sector 104 still lacks a planned access road to the expressway, leaving residents dependent on damaged revenue roads for their daily commute.

The condition of revenue roads is among the most pressing concerns. Residents said potholes, uneven surfaces and broken stretches make daily travel difficult, while stagnant rainwater worsens the damage and leaves some sections difficult to negotiate. (HT Photo)

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Residents say eight condominium complexes have come up in the sector and more than 10,000 families now live there. Yet, they complain of poor public transport, irregular road cleaning, dust pollution and illegal waste dumping and burning. They said repeated appeals to civic agencies had brought little improvement.

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The condition of revenue roads is among the most pressing concerns. Residents said potholes, uneven surfaces and broken stretches make daily travel difficult, while stagnant rainwater worsens the damage and leaves some sections difficult to negotiate.

Dipankar Chakraborty, a resident of Puri Emerald Bay, said the revenue road connecting his condominium to Hero Homes remained waterlogged in places after last week’s rain.

“It rained last Thursday and Friday, but water is still standing in some patches. During the monsoon, it becomes really difficult for residents to get through. The civic authorities have taken no action,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents said ongoing sewerage work on the Surat Nagar-Dhanwapur revenue road has led to excavations, narrowing the already damaged stretch and adding to congestion on a route used by nearby housing societies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said ongoing sewerage work on the Surat Nagar-Dhanwapur revenue road has led to excavations, narrowing the already damaged stretch and adding to congestion on a route used by nearby housing societies. {{/usCountry}}

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Bajrang Jain, a resident of Godrej Summit, said the proposed 24-metre-wide road was intended to provide direct access to Dwarka Expressway. Until it is built, residents have little choice but to use the existing revenue road.

“As someone who has to use this stretch every day, travelling on this road has become a major hassle,” Jain said.

A senior Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) official said steps had been taken towards acquiring land for the proposed road. “A joint site inspection committee inspected the proposed road alignment and forwarded a land acquisition proposal to headquarters,” the official said.

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The project follows an announcement by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in March, but officials did not specify when construction might begin.

Residents also complained of a lack of regular bus services and reliable last-mile connectivity, forcing commuters to depend on private vehicles and app-based cabs. They said this had become a greater concern following Delhi’s restrictions from November 1 on petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside the capital that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, subject to exemptions.

“We need public buses running on our routes. In view of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures across NCR, we really need public transport to reduce our dependence on private vehicles,” Chakraborty said.

Nisha Kumar, another Sector 104 resident, said cab fares tended to rise during the monsoon, making daily travel more expensive. “It has been so many years, but we are still waiting for last-mile connectivity, a basic amenity,” she said.

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Residents said poor road maintenance and construction activity have left several stretches coated in dust. With no regular mechanical sweeping, passing vehicles stir up loose material, affecting nearby condominiums and making it difficult to keep the surroundings clean.

Jain alleged that sewerage work on the Surat Nagar-Dhanwapur road was being carried out without adequate dust-control measures. Kumar said damaged roads compounded the problem whenever vehicles passed.

Ward councillor Dinesh Dahiya said road-cleaning machines would be deployed and the number of workers engaged in manual sweeping increased in the coming months.

Residents also complained about a vacant plot behind Yashika Housing Society, where they alleged garbage is dumped illegally. They said waste is burned there roughly once every 15 days, sending smoke and foul odours into nearby residential complexes and raising concerns about the impact on air quality.

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“With the condition of air quality in Gurugram, such waste burning incidents are only making it worse. We have reported it on social media and to civic authorities, but it seems like no one is bothered,” Chakraborty said.

An official of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram said a team would inspect the plot and remove dumped waste. The civic body would also monitor the alleged burning, the official added.