Can action against one official really solve Gurugram’s issues?

Gurugram: As a reporter covering Gurugram for years, I have watched the city transform from a rapidly developing corporate hub into a sprawling urban centre. Residents’ complaints have grown alongside it.

Gurugram has some of the country’s most expensive homes, but residents still struggle with roads, drainage, and traffic. (Photo for representation)

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Whenever a major issue arises, administrative action follows. An official is transferred, another is suspended, a committee is formed, notices are issued, and explanations are sought. While this creates a brief impression of responsiveness, it leaves residents asking a fundamental question: Does transferring an individual official actually fix the underlying problem?

I often find myself asking the same question.

Scroll through any residents’ WhatsApp group and the list of grievances is endless: broken roads, dust, pollution, traffic jams, waterlogging, parking chaos, high maintenance charges, inadequate civic services and poor infrastructure.

These are not isolated complaints. They have become part of everyday conversations in a city that is otherwise known for its modern buildings, corporate offices and high-end residential communities.

The irony is hard to miss. Gurugram has some of the country’s most expensive homes, premium office spaces and global companies, but residents still struggle with roads, drainage, cleanliness and traffic.

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{{^usCountry}} I have spent years reporting these issues. I have walked on waterlogged roads, visited dust-covered areas, spoken to residents waiting for basic services, and returned to the same locations months later only to find that the problem had resurfaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I have spent years reporting these issues. I have walked on waterlogged roads, visited dust-covered areas, spoken to residents waiting for basic services, and returned to the same locations months later only to find that the problem had resurfaced. {{/usCountry}}

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And every time an official faces action, another thought comes to mind: who should really be held responsible for the way a city develops?

Is it the officer who failed to execute a project? The department that failed to monitor it? The contractor who did poor work? Or the government and the larger administrative system responsible for planning, funding, coordination and accountability?

Perhaps the answer cannot be reduced to one official.

A city as complex as Gurugram cannot be fixed through transfers and suspensions alone. Action against erring officials is necessary when there is negligence, but punishment must be accompanied by structural corrections. Otherwise, the officer changes while the problem remains exactly where it was.

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Gurugram needs departments to work together rather than in silos. Roads cannot be separated from drainage. Drainage cannot be separated from urban planning. Traffic cannot be tackled without looking at construction, public transport, parking and road design. Pollution cannot be addressed only through seasonal enforcement. Civic agencies need measurable targets, regular monitoring and clear responsibility for every project.

Most importantly, residents need to feel that their complaints lead somewhere.

People who live here want to be proud of Gurugram. They want clean roads, breathable air, reliable infrastructure, predictable services and a city that works. Residents often seem to be waiting for some magic to happen. But there is no magic formula. There is only planning, accountability, coordination and sustained political and administrative will.

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A developed city is not defined by the height of its buildings. It is defined by how easily its people can live in it.

And perhaps the first step towards making Gurugram a happy city is to listen to its unhappy residents.

(Leena heads the Gurugram bureau and has extensively covered civic issues, the environment, crime, real estate and politics.)