Census 2027 second phase: Self-enumeration portal to open in January

The second phase of Census 2027, which covers population enumeration, will begin in January, with residents able to submit their household details online through a self-enumeration portal, deputy commissioner Uttam Singh said on Saturday.

The district administration is finalising preparations, including training officials and deploying enumerators and supervisors, to ensure complete coverage and accurate data, the DC said.

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The district administration is finalising preparations, including training officials and deploying enumerators and supervisors, to ensure complete coverage and accurate data, the DC said.

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According to Singh, residents can enter their household details through a portal before enumerators visit homes to collect information. Even families that complete self-enumeration will have enumerators verify their details during the house-to-house exercise.

The process will also include a post-enumeration review to identify households or individuals left out and correct possible errors in the collected information.

Singh said enumerators would use a prescribed questionnaire with 40 questions covering demographic, social, educational, and economic details, along with information on language, migration, and other specified subjects.

The data will help the government assess population-related requirements, plan development programmes and determine the need for public facilities across different areas.

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{{^usCountry}} The district administration will pay special attention to ensuring that all residential areas are covered, particularly high-rise buildings, newly developed sectors, rented accommodation, slum settlements and areas with a large migrant population, Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district administration will pay special attention to ensuring that all residential areas are covered, particularly high-rise buildings, newly developed sectors, rented accommodation, slum settlements and areas with a large migrant population, Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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The deputy commissioner said protecting the confidentiality of information residents provide would remain a priority.