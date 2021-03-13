IND USA
CM announces slew of infra and industrial projects in and around Gurugram

Haryana chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced the setting up of a Global City in Manesar and townships near major expressways near Gurugram, while presenting the state budget in the Assembly on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:05 AM IST

Haryana chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced the setting up of a Global City in Manesar and townships near major expressways near Gurugram, while presenting the state budget in the Assembly on Friday.

The Global City is a proposed special zone that will contain both residential and commercial spaces. The land for the project falls in sectors 36, 36B, 37 and 37B along the Dwarka expressway and is expected to become an important economic and financial hub on the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor.

The CM, who delivered his second budget, said the project would accelerate the pace of development in the state along with other asset monetisation schemes.

To provide drinking water to Mewat, the minister said it was decided to construct a feeder canal of 100 cusecs capacity from the Gurugram Water Supply Channel near Badli running along the KMP Expressway.

The Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, being built at a cost of 5,618 crore, will augment rail infrastructure and enhance rail connectivity to un-served regions of the state, he said. It would serve as a feeder line for the Dedicated Freight Corridor and would contribute to the industrial growth of Haryana, he added.

Khattar said that industrial and commercial township over nearly 3,300 acres near Kharkhoda in Sonepat and a Industrial Model Township over 1400 acres in Sohna were being developed. “These townships will be in the vicinity of KMP Expressway connecting the Gurugram-Sohna-Alwar highway. An Integrated Multi Modal Logistics Hub is being developed in the PPP (public-private partnership) mode... (it’ll be) the largest logistics hub in north India over 886.78 acres at Nangal Chaudhary, Narnaul with an investment of 4,000 crore. It has the potential to reduce time to move goods from 14 days to 14 hours,” said Khattar.

The minister announced that a company was developing a mega project to supply batteries for smartphones and electric vehicles at IMT, Sohna for which the for which the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation had alloted 178 acres. The company will invest around 7,083 crore over the next few and generate around 7,000 jobs, he said.

