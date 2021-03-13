CM announces slew of infra and industrial projects in and around Gurugram
Haryana chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced the setting up of a Global City in Manesar and townships near major expressways near Gurugram, while presenting the state budget in the Assembly on Friday.
The Global City is a proposed special zone that will contain both residential and commercial spaces. The land for the project falls in sectors 36, 36B, 37 and 37B along the Dwarka expressway and is expected to become an important economic and financial hub on the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor.
The CM, who delivered his second budget, said the project would accelerate the pace of development in the state along with other asset monetisation schemes.
To provide drinking water to Mewat, the minister said it was decided to construct a feeder canal of 100 cusecs capacity from the Gurugram Water Supply Channel near Badli running along the KMP Expressway.
The Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, being built at a cost of ₹5,618 crore, will augment rail infrastructure and enhance rail connectivity to un-served regions of the state, he said. It would serve as a feeder line for the Dedicated Freight Corridor and would contribute to the industrial growth of Haryana, he added.
Khattar said that industrial and commercial township over nearly 3,300 acres near Kharkhoda in Sonepat and a Industrial Model Township over 1400 acres in Sohna were being developed. “These townships will be in the vicinity of KMP Expressway connecting the Gurugram-Sohna-Alwar highway. An Integrated Multi Modal Logistics Hub is being developed in the PPP (public-private partnership) mode... (it’ll be) the largest logistics hub in north India over 886.78 acres at Nangal Chaudhary, Narnaul with an investment of ₹4,000 crore. It has the potential to reduce time to move goods from 14 days to 14 hours,” said Khattar.
The minister announced that a company was developing a mega project to supply batteries for smartphones and electric vehicles at IMT, Sohna for which the for which the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation had alloted 178 acres. The company will invest around ₹7,083 crore over the next few and generate around 7,000 jobs, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held for highway robberies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City records 88 new Covid-19 cases — highest in two months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 1 lakh people vaccinated; mega vaccination drive on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shot at by two snatchers in Sector 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City experiences gusty winds and thundershowers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest department stops tree pruning at DLF Phase 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana government proposes to set up two film cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year on, 27-year old recalls the stigma she faced on being Haryana’s ‘Patient Zero’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM announces slew of infra and industrial projects in and around Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram’s battle against Covid-19 is a year old today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget for green works likely to be slashed: MCG officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangster Kaushal files petition demanding protection from fake encounter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
District administration proposes changes to restoration plan of John Hall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State gives nod for round-the-clock vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DLF Phase-3 residents pledge to prevent illegal constructions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox