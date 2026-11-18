Residents of Sector 49 continue to grapple with pothole-riddled roads, non-functional streetlights, illegal waste dumping, dust pollution and frequent power outages despite living in premium gated communities. They say repeated complaints to civic authorities have yielded little improvement. Illegal waste dumping on green belts and vacant plots is another persistent problem in Sector 49. An HT spot check found mounds of garbage in open spaces and behind shrubs. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

“Over 50 streetlights have not been working on Sai Dham Road. We complained on October 19 on the grievance redressal system about 10 streetlights, following which the issue was resolved in 20 days,” said Surendra Yadav, president of the residents’ welfare association of Uppal Southend, a 100-acre gated neighbourhood.

An MCG official, however, said all pending complaints had been addressed. “Till Monday, we had 12 complaints pending on the GRS portal, all of them have been cleared now. If there are other streetlights to be repaired, we will take up work once we receive a complaint,” the official said, adding that streetlight complaints are usually resolved within three days.

Illegal waste dumping on green belts and vacant plots is another persistent problem. An HT spot check found mounds of garbage in open spaces and behind shrubs. Residents said inadequate sanitation services and the absence of designated disposal facilities for construction and demolition debris and horticultural waste have compounded the problem.

The Uppal Southend RWA spends around ₹2 lakh a month on private sanitation services. “We see only four to five sanitation workers come in every day, which is simply not enough for the size of the society,” Yadav said.

“According to our records, all the assigned sanitation workers are going to the sector daily for cleaning, however, if there are any incidents of waste dumping, we will get them cleaned up,” said Preetpal Yadav, MCG joint commissioner, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Damaged internal roads and unpaved shoulders also contribute to dust pollution. The problems are particularly acute along Sai Dham Road near Ghasola, where potholes, stray cattle and garbage obstruct traffic. The road connects to DAV School and witnesses heavy congestion during school hours, with buses and private vehicles parked on both sides narrowing the carriageway.

“There is so much traffic congestion in the area that it takes 30 minutes to cross the 500-metre stretch,” said resident Mukesh Bansal.

Waterlogging during the monsoon remains a recurring concern, particularly along Omaxe Lane, Sankalp Street and outside MatriKiran Junior School, where residents said water rises to nearly two feet during heavy rainfall. Several homeowners have raised their entrances by constructing sloping ramps to prevent water from entering their houses.

An MCG official said a team would inspect damaged roads and repairs would begin once restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were lifted. “We have connected the drains there to Badhshahpur drain, which would drastically help with waterlogging next year,” the official said.

Overgrown trees and an inadequate electricity network have also raised concerns. Residents said branches frequently come into contact with overhead power lines, posing a safety hazard during the monsoon.

“Tree branches are intertwined with the overhead wires. During the monsoon, this becomes a serious safety hazard,” said resident Bhagat Singh.

He said the electricity network had failed to keep pace with rising residential demand, resulting in frequent outages and greater dependence on generators.

“There is a power outage almost every day, and the load goes on our generators to keep the power running,” Singh said.