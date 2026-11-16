Couple assaulted in Palam Vihar; neighbour set bike, clothes on fire
Gurugram: A couple running a clothes-ironing shop in Palam Vihar was allegedly assaulted by their neighbour, who also set fire to their motorcycle and burnt around 300 pairs of customers’ clothes on Friday, police said on Sunday
Gurugram: A couple running a clothes-ironing shop in Palam Vihar was allegedly assaulted by their neighbour, who also set fire to their motorcycle and burnt around 300 pairs of customers’ clothes on Friday, police said on Sunday. The accused is currently on the run, police added.
Investigators said the incident took place around 1pm on Friday. The injured woman, Santosh (40), was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, while her husband Maan Singh also sustained injuries.
In a complaint at the Palam Vihar police station, Santosh alleged the man is a drug addict and has been harassing them for a long time.
Police said the victim alleged that Yuvraj Kapoor, alias Veeru, who lives in a house adjacent to their shop, allegedly arrived at the shop in an intoxicated condition and started abusing Santosh. When she objected, he allegedly attacked her with a brick, a stick and a belt lying at the shop, she said in her complaint.
Her husband then rushed to her rescue, but the accused allegedly assaulted him as well. He also threatened to kill the entire family, Santosh told police.
The accused also set the family’s motorcycle parked outside the shop on fire, officers said.
According to police, Santosh is from Samuchi village in Rajasthan’s Alwar and lives in Sheetla Colony, Sector 5, with her husband and their four children. The family runs a clothes-ironing shop in Palam Vihar.
Following the incident, police and fire department were informed, the teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control.
Investigators also said the family alleged that before attacking them, the accused had placed a music system outside the shop and danced before entering the premises and assaulting them.
Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson, said the FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are looking for the accused.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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