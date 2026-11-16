Couple assaulted in Palam Vihar; neighbour set bike, clothes on fire

Gurugram: A couple running a clothes-ironing shop in Palam Vihar was allegedly assaulted by their neighbour, who also set fire to their motorcycle and burnt around 300 pairs of customers’ clothes on Friday, police said on Sunday. The accused is currently on the run, police added. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Investigators said the incident took place around 1pm on Friday. The injured woman, Santosh (40), was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, while her husband Maan Singh also sustained injuries.

In a complaint at the Palam Vihar police station, Santosh alleged the man is a drug addict and has been harassing them for a long time.

Police said the victim alleged that Yuvraj Kapoor, alias Veeru, who lives in a house adjacent to their shop, allegedly arrived at the shop in an intoxicated condition and started abusing Santosh. When she objected, he allegedly attacked her with a brick, a stick and a belt lying at the shop, she said in her complaint.

Her husband then rushed to her rescue, but the accused allegedly assaulted him as well. He also threatened to kill the entire family, Santosh told police.

The accused also set the family’s motorcycle parked outside the shop on fire, officers said.

According to police, Santosh is from Samuchi village in Rajasthan’s Alwar and lives in Sheetla Colony, Sector 5, with her husband and their four children. The family runs a clothes-ironing shop in Palam Vihar.

Following the incident, police and fire department were informed, the teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Investigators also said the family alleged that before attacking them, the accused had placed a music system outside the shop and danced before entering the premises and assaulting them.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson, said the FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are looking for the accused.