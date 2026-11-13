Court rejects bail plea of co-accused in road rage case with Delhi biker woman on GCR
Gurugram:A city court has rejected the bail application of one of the two accused in an alleged road rage incident involving Delhi biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Sia, on Golf Course Road
Gurugram:A city court has rejected the bail application of one of the two accused in an alleged road rage incident involving Delhi biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Sia, on Golf Course Road.
The court of additional district and sessions judge Sudeep Goel, considering the gravity of the offence, as submitted in a chargesheet, dismissed the bail plea on Tuesday without commenting on the merits of the case.
Public prosecutor Jagbir Sehrawat, along with RK Gothwal, representing the victim, submitted that the charges against accused Lavish were serious in nature.
“From perusal of CCTV footage, it is clear that both accused at the relevant time were sitting in the car. They, in connivance with each other, tried to kill her by hitting her,” Sehrawat submitted before court.
If the accused is released on bail, he may abscond or influence the witnesses, the public prosecutor and the victim’s counsel told the court, asserting that he should not be granted the concession of regular bail.
BS Khatana, Lavnish’s counsel, submitted that he was falsely implicated in the case. “He had been in custody since September 15. No allegation of any injury or any indecent gestures has been attributed to him,” he submitted.
“Provisions of section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are not attracted by him as he was only sitting alongside the driver of the vehicle. No abetment is attributed to him. Accordingly, he may be granted concession of bail,” Khatana submitted.
Lavnish was arrested from Rajasthan’s Dausa, along with his cousin Kalyan Bainsla, who was allegedly driving the car at the time of the incident.
The arrests came after police registered a suo-motu FIR in this connection on September 14, when a video of the alleged road rage incident, uploaded by the victim on her Instagram account, went viral.
Police added charges of attempt to murder, stalking and outraging modesty of a woman in the FIR.
On November 2, a special investigation team of Gurugram police filed a chargesheet against Kalyan and Lavnish, alleging attempt to murder.
In the chargesheet, police mentioned that Kalyan, in connivance with Lavnish, deliberately rammed Shivani’s motorcycle with their vehicle after pursuing her some distance on Golf Course Road on September 13 morning.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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