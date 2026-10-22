DTCP demolishes illegal shops on green belt in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday demolished unauthorised structures on a green belt along Moulsari Avenue Road in DLF Phase 3, saying they were obstructing traffic entering the area from NH-48.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said the structures included a scrap shop, an eatery, three motorcycle repair workshops, four small vending stalls, a meat shop, a car paint workshop and a car wash station. (Representative photo)

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Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said the structures included a scrap shop, an eatery, three motorcycle repair workshops, four small vending stalls, a meat shop, a car paint workshop and a car wash station.

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“These unauthorised structures were on a green area earmarked in the approved layout plan of DLF Phase 3. They created a bottleneck at the entrance to Moulsari Avenue Road, congesting traffic entering from NH-48. Their removal has freed up carriageway space and will ease traffic movement,” Madholia said.

In separate drives on Wednesday, DTCP’s enforcement wing demolished structures in three unauthorised colonies in Bohra Kalan, Kharkhari and Jamalpur villages with assistance from Gurugram police.

In Bohra Kalan, the team demolished three boundary walls and dug up the entire earthen road network in a colony spread over about 1.5 acres, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} In Kharkhari, five plinths, two under-construction structures and the entire earthen road network were demolished in a colony spread over about 1.25 acres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Kharkhari, five plinths, two under-construction structures and the entire earthen road network were demolished in a colony spread over about 1.25 acres. {{/usCountry}}

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In Jamalpur, the team demolished an under-construction structure and the road network in a colony being developed across five acres.