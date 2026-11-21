The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has launched a two-month trial of a new in-house software module for online building plan approvals, allowing empanelled architects to self-certify plans and requiring district town planners to approve or reject applications within seven working days, officials said on Friday.

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The module, available on the department’s website, is designed to automate the scrutiny of building plans and reduce human intervention in the approval process.

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According to DTCP officials, architects registered and empanelled with the department will be able to upload building plans in a prescribed format through the Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS).

The software will automatically scrutinise the submitted plans for compliance with the Haryana Building Code, 2017, generate a scrutiny report, calculate the applicable fees and issue a provisional approval certificate.

Following this, the district town planner will verify the application, building plans, auto-scrutiny report, compliance with building regulations and fee calculations within seven working days of the provisional approval.

“If the information is found correct, a final approval certificate will be issued. In case of objections, the applicant will be notified,” a DTCP official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the department had decided to conduct a two-month trial to assess the software’s functioning and identify potential technical glitches, calculation errors or discrepancies in the automated scrutiny process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the department had decided to conduct a two-month trial to assess the software’s functioning and identify potential technical glitches, calculation errors or discrepancies in the automated scrutiny process. {{/usCountry}}

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Field officers have been directed to report any shortcomings or deviations from existing building regulations to the department’s IT team for rectification during the trial period.