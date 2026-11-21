The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has launched a two-month trial of a new in-house software module for online building plan approvals, allowing empanelled architects to self-certify plans and requiring district town planners to approve or reject applications within seven working days, officials said on Friday.
The module, available on the department’s website, is designed to automate the scrutiny of building plans and reduce human intervention in the approval process.
According to DTCP officials, architects registered and empanelled with the department will be able to upload building plans in a prescribed format through the Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS).
The software will automatically scrutinise the submitted plans for compliance with the Haryana Building Code, 2017, generate a scrutiny report, calculate the applicable fees and issue a provisional approval certificate.
Following this, the district town planner will verify the application, building plans, auto-scrutiny report, compliance with building regulations and fee calculations within seven working days of the provisional approval.
“If the information is found correct, a final approval certificate will be issued. In case of objections, the applicant will be notified,” a DTCP official said.
Officials said the department had decided to conduct a two-month trial to assess the software’s functioning and identify potential technical glitches, calculation errors or discrepancies in the automated scrutiny process.{{/usCountry}}
Officials said the department had decided to conduct a two-month trial to assess the software’s functioning and identify potential technical glitches, calculation errors or discrepancies in the automated scrutiny process.{{/usCountry}}
Field officers have been directed to report any shortcomings or deviations from existing building regulations to the department’s IT team for rectification during the trial period.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.