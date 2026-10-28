DTCP seals seven buildings, demolishes under-construction structure in Sector 72

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) sealed seven multi-storey buildings and demolished an under-construction structure in Fazilpur Jharsa village, Sector 72, on Tuesday for alleged building norm violations.

DTCP officials said the buildings were constructed without obtaining the necessary approvals from the competent authorities. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

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DTCP officials said the buildings were constructed without obtaining the necessary approvals from the competent authorities.

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Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said an unauthorised colony was being developed in the village, with several buildings constructed without permission.

“A demolition and sealing drive was carried out on Tuesday and the enforcement team sealed seven buildings with multiple floors. The construction is unauthorised and the owners have not obtained any licence or permission from government agencies,” he said.

Madholia said the remaining unauthorised structures would be demolished after completing the necessary legal formalities. “The department has been busy over the past few months with licensed colonies but the development of illegal colonies and constructions will not be allowed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DTCP’s planning wing said on Tuesday that a structural engineer had certified that the five-storey building in Sushant Lok 1, which tilted last week, was safe following corrective measures.

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{{^usCountry}} “The structural engineer has certified that the building is now safe as corrective measures have been taken. There has been no further deflection and a raft has been constructed on the plot. The owner of the plot where digging took place has also submitted an affidavit regarding the safety of structure,” said Praveen Chauhan, district town planner (planning). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The structural engineer has certified that the building is now safe as corrective measures have been taken. There has been no further deflection and a raft has been constructed on the plot. The owner of the plot where digging took place has also submitted an affidavit regarding the safety of structure,” said Praveen Chauhan, district town planner (planning). {{/usCountry}}