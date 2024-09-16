Officials of a factory were booked on Sunday for negligence after a worker died and two others got severely injured due to explosion in a dying machine boiler in Sector 37 last month. The factory manufactures and exports raw material used by the garment industry. Factory worker dies of boiler explosion, negligence case filed

Police said that boiling water mixed with chemicals fell on the three workers due to the explosion on August 21, leading to severe burn injuries. Manoj Singhal, 44, the machine operator died in the course of treatment at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on August 31.

Police were informed about the incident on September 9 when Singhal’s wife Rina Bai filed a complaint against the factory management for negligence and ignoring safety for employees. Subsequently, police visited the factory and after preliminary investigation, found the allegations prima facie true. An FIR was registered against unidentified factory officials under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 10 police station on September 15.

The machine operator had sustained over 75% burn injuries. “The trio was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 43, from where Singhal was referred to Safdarjung hospital and the others were shifted to different hospitals. Doctors said that he suffered from multiple organ failure due to infection and was even put on life support but could not be saved,” a senior police officer said.

His wife said that he told her at the hospital that the explosion took place due to the administration’s negligence and improper maintenance of machinery, police said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that they were trying to contact the family of the injured persons for investigation. “Help would be sought from the labour department to ascertain what caused the explosion and action will be taken against the person responsible,” he said.