Faridabad gang-rape: Cops establish money trail, send phones for forensic analysis

A day after the police arrested three persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy and extorting ₹10,000 from them at an unoccupied high-rise in Faridabad Sector 78, police said they have found the money trail, with transactions found to be done through UPI.

An officer aware of the developments said that they traced the details of monetary transactions from the victim’s bank account. (Shutterstock)

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An officer aware of the developments said that they traced the details of monetary transactions from the victim’s bank account.

“The suspect had spent the entire money within a few days. Preliminary investigation has ascertained the money trail from the boy’s phone to the suspect’s bank account. Details of bank account statements is expected to come by Monday,” the officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

Police said that they found that the suspects had recorded a video of the entire incident, which took place on August 27, on their phone, as per a preliminary analysis. However, the money was found to have been spent quickly on fast foods, liquor and shopping.

Police said that the phones of three of four suspects, arrested on Wednesday, were recovered on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that the suspect who had extorted the money was deployed as a security guard at the entrance of the unoccupied residential society, the construction of which has remained stuck for years due to litigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that the suspect who had extorted the money was deployed as a security guard at the entrance of the unoccupied residential society, the construction of which has remained stuck for years due to litigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Sandeep Mor, assistant commissioner of police (Sarai), said that the security guard has confessed to have spending the extorted money. “We are establishing every transaction he has made from the extorted money,” he said.

Another senior police official said that three teams have been formed to trace the whereabouts of the fourth suspect. “A team returned from his house in Faridabad on Saturday evening and found it locked. He has fled will all the family members. Two more teams are carrying out raids outside Haryana, where he might be hiding,” he said.

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Investigators said that the phones and the videos of the incident recovered from the suspects will be sent for forensic analysis and there was strong evidence against the suspects, as their faces were visible in the video.

Investigators said that forensic experts have collected several exhibits from the fifth floor of the 16-storey building. The matter came to the police’s notice on Tuesday after the girl’s mother filed a complaint.