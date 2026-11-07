Former Tech Mahindra regional head shot dead by neighbour in Faridabad: Police

Former regional business head of Tech Mahindra’s Asia-Pacific region was shot dead by his neighbour following a dispute over parking area in Faridabad’s Sector 21C on Friday night, police said.

The suspect, Mohan Sharma, allegedly opened fire on Paramjith Dhankhar with his licensed pistol, firing around 15 rounds, nine of which hit the victim, killing him on the spot, police said.

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The suspect, Mohan Sharma, allegedly opened fire on Paramjith Dhankhar with his licensed pistol, firing around 15 rounds, nine of which hit the victim, killing him on the spot, police said.

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Police said the two families, who live in the same four-storey building, had been embroiled in a dispute for several days over parking and a dog being made to defecate in the parking area.

Dhankhar lived on the ground floor, while the Sharmas lived on the second floor, investigators said.

Police said Sharma’s son allegedly used to make his dog defecate in the parking area, prompting repeated objections from Dhankhar’s family. The disagreement had led to several confrontations in the past few days, including an argument four to five days ago.

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday night, Dhankhar and Sharma again got into an argument over parking a vehicle, following which Sharma allegedly called Dhankhar out of his home and shot him multiple times with his licensed pistol. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday night, Dhankhar and Sharma again got into an argument over parking a vehicle, following which Sharma allegedly called Dhankhar out of his home and shot him multiple times with his licensed pistol. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Dhankhar, who frequently travelled to Singapore for work, had returned to Faridabad on November 5 to attend his nephew’s wedding scheduled for November 24.

District police teams, crime branches and forensic expert teams reached the spot after receiving information about the shooting. Investigators recovered several empty cartridges from the spot. Dhankhar’s body was taken to Badshah Khan civil hospital for autopsy.

Public relations officer of Faridabad police Yashpal Yadav said Sharma fled from the spot soon after the incident. “Multiple teams have been formed to arrest him as quickly as possible,” he said.

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Following a complaint by Dhankhar’s son, Shaurya, an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at the Surajkund police station o