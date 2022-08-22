Four friends returning from birthday party die in road accident in Gurugram

Four friends — two students and two private company employees – were killed and one other was seriously injured after their car was hit from behind by a bus, allegedly speeding, in Khetawas village on the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road on Monday, police said.

The accident happened in the morning in front of a petrol pump, when the five friends in a Baleno car were returning from a farm house after celebrating the birthday of one of their other friends.

An FIR has been registered against the bus driver at Farrukhnagar Police Station.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump in which the car is seen taking a U-turn and the bus hitting the car from behind and dragging it for a few metres.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where four of them died and one is still said to be critical.

According to the police, victims were identified as Paras Batolar, 22, a resident of HBC colony, Sector 29, Faridabad, Abhishek Chaudhary, 23, a resident of Madhu Nagar, Agra, Jeshnaw Kakkar, a resident of Sector 28, Faridabad, and Aavin Chaudhary alias Nav, a native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The one critically injured was identified as Nitin Sangwan, 23, a resident of Baleswa colony in Faridabad.

“The accident took place when the victims in their Maruti Baleno car were returning to Faridabad after attending a birthday party of their Friend Anshul Chand, a resident of Faridabad, from Ashok Farm house, Khentawas in Farrukhnagar,” police said.

“When the car driver, Nitin Sangwan, took a U-turn in front of the petrol pump, a bus coming from the opposite direction hit the vehicle in the rear end,” said Inspector Jitender Kumar, SHO, Farrukhnagar Police Station.

Police said that the private bus was carrying Maruti company staff and was headed towards Gurugram coming from Charkhi Dadri.

After the incident, the bus occupants helped the injured and rushed them to the hospital, but the bus driver fled from the spot.

Following the complaint filed by Rekha Batolar, mother of Paras Batolar, an FIR was registered against the bus driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

Parul, sister of Abhishek Chaudhary, said that after completing his BSc from Agra, Abhishek was preparing for an MBA staying in a flat in Ashram in Delhi. He had come to Delhi only five days ago.

She said that Aavin Chaudhary was also preparing for the CAT and lived with Abhishek.

Gulshan, a cousin of Paras Batolar, said that Paras and Jeshnaw Makkar were childhood friends and were working together at a private company.

“We handed over the bodies to families after post mortem. We are conducting raids to nab the bus driver,” Jitender Kumar said.

