Four friends returning from birthday party die in road accident in Gurugram
The accident happened in the morning in front of a petrol pump, when the five friends in a Baleno car were returning from a farm house after celebrating the birthday of one of their other friends.
Four friends — two students and two private company employees – were killed and one other was seriously injured after their car was hit from behind by a bus, allegedly speeding, in Khetawas village on the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road on Monday, police said.
The accident happened in the morning in front of a petrol pump, when the five friends in a Baleno car were returning from a farm house after celebrating the birthday of one of their other friends.
An FIR has been registered against the bus driver at Farrukhnagar Police Station.
The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump in which the car is seen taking a U-turn and the bus hitting the car from behind and dragging it for a few metres.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where four of them died and one is still said to be critical.
According to the police, victims were identified as Paras Batolar, 22, a resident of HBC colony, Sector 29, Faridabad, Abhishek Chaudhary, 23, a resident of Madhu Nagar, Agra, Jeshnaw Kakkar, a resident of Sector 28, Faridabad, and Aavin Chaudhary alias Nav, a native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.
The one critically injured was identified as Nitin Sangwan, 23, a resident of Baleswa colony in Faridabad.
“The accident took place when the victims in their Maruti Baleno car were returning to Faridabad after attending a birthday party of their Friend Anshul Chand, a resident of Faridabad, from Ashok Farm house, Khentawas in Farrukhnagar,” police said.
“When the car driver, Nitin Sangwan, took a U-turn in front of the petrol pump, a bus coming from the opposite direction hit the vehicle in the rear end,” said Inspector Jitender Kumar, SHO, Farrukhnagar Police Station.
Police said that the private bus was carrying Maruti company staff and was headed towards Gurugram coming from Charkhi Dadri.
After the incident, the bus occupants helped the injured and rushed them to the hospital, but the bus driver fled from the spot.
Following the complaint filed by Rekha Batolar, mother of Paras Batolar, an FIR was registered against the bus driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.
Parul, sister of Abhishek Chaudhary, said that after completing his BSc from Agra, Abhishek was preparing for an MBA staying in a flat in Ashram in Delhi. He had come to Delhi only five days ago.
She said that Aavin Chaudhary was also preparing for the CAT and lived with Abhishek.
Gulshan, a cousin of Paras Batolar, said that Paras and Jeshnaw Makkar were childhood friends and were working together at a private company.
“We handed over the bodies to families after post mortem. We are conducting raids to nab the bus driver,” Jitender Kumar said.
-
Delhi: Man rapes & kills minor, mutilates her face. She saw him with her mom
A man was arrested in Delhi for kidnapping, raping and murdering a minor girl after she saw him in a compromising position with her mother with whom he was in a relationship. Police said the man – a butcher – also confessed to have mutilated the minor's face and hid her body after raping and murdering her. Deputy commissioner of police Shweta Chauhan said the man used to visit the victim's house.
-
Man puts up banner to alert motorists of 8-foot deep pothole in Thane
A 45-year-old man from Thane put up a board to alert motorists of a portion of the Gurudwara service road that caved in eight feet deep in Thane's Naupada locality on Monday morning. Rahul Pingle, who lives in the area, placed a banner next to the caved-in part of the road so that motorists don't fall into it and lead to accidents.
-
Gardener killed, three injured as giant tree falls on them at SP college premises
A 30-feet-tall tree fell at the Sir Parashurambhau College at Tilak road on Monday morning, killing a gardener and injuring three others, the fire brigade officials said. Garden officer Pune Municipal Corporation's garden department, Vilas Atole said that the incident took place at around 9:30 am near the boys' hostel in the college premises. Officials from fire brigade, garden department and local police unit rushed to the spot after getting the information.
-
Demolition of Carnac Bridge to start today; police announce alternative traffic routes
The Carnac Bridge was closed for vehicular traffic on Monday, a day before the Central Railway is to start the phase-wise demolition of the British-era structure. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is expected take up the reconstruction work by the end of this week. The notification has also announced alternative routes till the new bridge is complete. The BMC has already evicted 800 hawkers from three major roads on which the vehicles will be diverted.
-
Government to consider making Pune-Mumbai expressway eight lanes: Devendra Fadnavis
Following the death of former legislator Vinayak Mete on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government will consider expansion of the stretch to eight lanes to decongest traffic. Fadnavis was responding to debate on Mete's death during the ongoing session of state assembly on Monday when the leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar asked the government to increase one lane each on both sides of the expressway.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics