Four held as police bust cyber fraud racket in Nuh
Police recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, debit cards, cheque books and bank passbooks during the raid
Police arrested four men and busted an alleged cyber fraud racket operating from a property belonging to a former MLA in Nuh’s Punhana on Tuesday, officials said. The gang allegedly targeted people through online gambling and betting applications and received up to ₹4 lakh daily in bank accounts controlled by its members.
Police recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, debit cards, cheque books and bank passbooks during the raid.
The arrested suspects were identified as Mohammad Sajid, a resident of Akhnaka village in Nuh’s Firozpur Jhirka; Farhan, from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh; Mohammad Afroz, from Deeg in Rajasthan; and Jitesh Kumar Bairwa, from Dausa in Rajasthan.
Investigators said the suspects had been operating from the premises for the past four months, receiving instructions from associates allegedly based abroad. Each was paid a monthly salary of ₹30,000, besides commissions for handling fraudulent transactions.
The debit cards, cheque books and passbooks recovered from the premises belonged to account holders in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Maharashtra and other states, police said.
Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said investigators were probing another case when they received information about the gang allegedly cheating people through online gambling and betting applications.
“When the team raided the premises, they found the suspects involved in conversation with victims to trap them in betting applications,” he said.
Kumar said the suspects were receiving large sums in bank accounts operated by them and transferring the money to other accounts on instructions received through WhatsApp.
“They were cumulatively receiving up to ₹4 lakh every day in accounts run by them. The suspects made cash withdrawals for commission and deposited the rest in other accounts. The remaining duped money was remitted to accounts as per instructions received on WhatsApp,” he said.
During interrogation, the suspects allegedly told investigators that their associates in other states recruited people to open bank accounts by offering commissions ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000.
Once the accounts were opened, the bank account kits, including debit cards and other documents, were transported to Nuh through a gang member specifically assigned the task, police said.
Investigators suspect the racket involved a wider network operating across several states and are working to identify and trace the remaining members.
An FIR was registered against the four suspects under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act at the Nuh cybercrime police station on Tuesday, based on a complaint filed by a police official.
Further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and identify the suspects allegedly directing the operations from abroad, police said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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