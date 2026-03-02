Gig worker mowed down by speeding truck in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 25-year-old man was mowed down allegedly by a speeding truck in Sector 19, Gurugram on Saturday evening while he was on his way to deliver groceries,police said on Sunday, adding that the truck driver fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind. The victim sustained grievous head and back injuries in the crash (Photo for representation)

The incident took place at around 5pm when the heavy vehicle took a sharp turn on Peepal Chowk, leading to a collision with the motorcycle-riding gig worker coming from the other side of Udyog Vihar main road, said officials familiar with the matter.

Police identified the victim as Krishan Gupta, originally from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who sustained grievous head and back injuries in the crash.

As locals alerted the police, an emergency response vehicle (ERV) visited the spot, however, the victim didn’t survive the fatal crash, said officials.

“He died on the spot,” a senior official at the Udvog Vihar police station told HT on Sunday, requesting anonymity, adding that the victim came under the truck’s wheels.

“The CCTV footage from the busy stretch reveals that the motorcycle rider was forced to apply sudden brakes after the truck took a sudden right turn. The heavy vehicle didn’t stop on time and ran over the victim in the process,” the official said.

“The victim was staying at a rented room in Gurugram. After a post-mortem, his body was handed over to the deceased’s family who have taken it away to his native place for the last rites,” the official added.

Sandeep Turan, spokesperson of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered at Udyog Vihar police station under sections 281 (rash driving or driving on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified truck driver.

“The suspect’s identity is being ascertained through his seized vehicle’s registration number and CCTV cameras in the vicinity,” Turan said.