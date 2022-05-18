GMDA lays 22km pipeline to water green belts in city
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday said it has installed 22.11km of lateral pipelines on major roads to transport recycled water for watering green belts, parks and central verges across the city. The authority also plans to plant 1 million shrubs and 100,000 saplings to increase Gurugram’s green cover this year.
Subash Yadav, additional chief executive officer, GMDA, and in-charge of urban environment unit, said that the authority plans to install a lateral pipeline network spread over 100km along master sector roads in 2022 and 23. “The main purpose of installing the lateral pipeline network is to increase the use of treated wastewater for ensuring the survival of plantations and increasing the green cover, as well as mitigate dust pollution,” said Yadav.
Yadav said that work on laying 5.9km more of lateral pipelines is in progress.
Meanwhile, GMDA officials said that they are focusing on increasing the use of treated wastewater in parks, green belts, and in construction and industries.
Yadav also said that the authority has installed hydrants at several locations in the city so that water tankers can collect water for use in construction sites and for other purposes. Apart from that, tanks have been constructed at Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Park, Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 and Tau Devi Lal Biological Park, to ensure that treated wastewater is used for horticulture and to water these large parks.
“The use of treated water within the city for various purposes will help reduce the need to use groundwater,” he added.
Shortage of power meters continue in Maharashtra even after 10 years
PUNE Higher demand and lower supply have led to a shortage of electricity meters with builders, and normal consumers are forced to wait for a year to get the meters. In the absence of meters, builders in Pune have been charging random amounts from customers, citing delays on the part of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. The state first witnessed a shortage of meters during 2012-13 as demand rose sharply.
Sushant Lok couple death: Woman died ‘due to hanging’, says report; no further probe
A day after the police found the bodies of a live-in couple inside their Sushant Lok 1 apartment, the result of an autopsy revealed that the woman died “due to hanging”. The bodies were handed over to the family members on Tuesday, said police. On Monday, police said they found the man hanging and the woman lying on the bed in the same room.
Iraqi interpreter held for staying illegally in Gurugram
An Iraqi national was arrested from a guesthouse in Sector 52 on Monday night by the chief minister's flying squad for allegedly staying in India illegally. Police said one Yahya Mohammed Saeed Yahya of Duhok, Kurdistan's visa had expired in February. They identified the man as one Yahya Mohammed Saeed Yahya of Duhok, Kurdistan, and said he worked as an interpreter for Iraqi nationals who visited private hospitals in the city for treatment.
Chief engineer, councillor fight in Municipal Corporation of Gurugram office; cases registered
The chief engineer of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and a ward councillor were allegedly embroiled in an ugly spat at the MCG's Sector 34 office on Tuesday afternoon. According to complaint, Brahm Yadav, ward 13 councillor allegedly abused Sharma and told him to stop interfering in his matters. Sharma could not be reached for comment.
Health dept asks schools to speed up vaccination of children aged 12 to 15
To increase the pace of vaccination in the district, especially for those in the 12 to 15 years of age, a meeting was held on Tuesday with private hospitals, schools and the district education department where directions were issued to set up camps in schools and ensure all students are vaccinated before the end of summer break.
