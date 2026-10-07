GMDA orders developers to take permission before building footpaths

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday directed developers to follow prescribed norms while constructing footpaths and seek prior approval from the authority before taking up such work, officials said.

The directions were issued during a meeting on improving footpaths, chaired by GMDA CEO PC Meena. (HT)

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The directions were issued during a meeting on improving footpaths, chaired by GMDA CEO PC Meena, who also asked officials to prioritise construction and repairs across the city.

A GMDA spokesperson said the authority issued the directions after officials flagged instances of builders covering manholes while constructing footpaths, making them difficult to locate and creating problems during maintenance.

Meena directed that any footpath constructed by a developer or builder within the right of way (ROW) must have prior GMDA approval. The concerned engineer will have to examine the footpath cross-section and ensure proper alignment with manholes so that they remain clearly identifiable and accessible.

“The directions are aimed at ensuring better coordination in footpath development and repair across Gurugram, with a clear focus on pedestrian convenience, protection of existing trees and greenery,” Meena said.

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{{^usCountry}} Meena also directed executive engineers to inspect footpaths in their respective areas and ensure necessary repairs are carried out without delay. Progress will be reviewed daily, with each executive engineer required to report the kilometres of footpaths repaired and the target for the following day, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meena also directed executive engineers to inspect footpaths in their respective areas and ensure necessary repairs are carried out without delay. Progress will be reviewed daily, with each executive engineer required to report the kilometres of footpaths repaired and the target for the following day, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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He further directed officials to ensure footpaths are repaired alongside road gullies and are not left damaged after construction work.

Manhole levels should also be maintained in line with adjoining roads and footpaths to prevent uneven surfaces and ensure smoother pedestrian movement, he said.