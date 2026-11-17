The Traffic lights at more junctions in Gurugram could soon respond to the volume of vehicles on the road rather than operate solely on fixed timers, under a ₹3.09 crore upgrade planned by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The new signals will be linked to GMDA’s integrated command and control centre (ICCC), allowing traffic movement to be monitored and signal operations managed remotely. (Parveen KumarHT Photo)

The authority has floated a tender to install smart traffic signals, vehicle detection cameras and pedestrian crossing lights across its road network. The new signals will be linked to GMDA’s integrated command and control centre (ICCC), allowing traffic movement to be monitored and signal operations managed remotely.

According to the tender issued on Friday, seen by HT, the project will involve installing 692 LED traffic signal heads, 228 pedestrian signal heads, 57 countdown timers and 57 camera-based vehicle detectors. The work is expected to take 24 months from commencement.

Unlike conventional signals that follow predetermined cycles, the proposed system will be able to detect vehicles approaching a junction, assess traffic volumes and adjust signal timings accordingly.

The cameras will count and classify vehicles and relay the information to traffic signal controllers. The system will include 15 vehicle-actuated controllers compatible with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing’s adaptive traffic control technology. These can operate in manual, automatic or vehicle-responsive modes, depending on traffic conditions.

The project also provides for pedestrian signals to help regulate crossings, along with cantilever poles, underground cabling and solar power systems at selected locations. GMDA has specified trenchless technology for laying pipes beneath roads to minimise damage to existing surfaces.

The agency awarded the contract will be responsible not only for installing and integrating the equipment with the ICCC but also for maintaining it for seven years after completion.

The proposed upgrade builds on GMDA’s existing smart traffic management network. The authority has already installed 109 smart signals and connected them to the ICCC across Sectors 1 to 57.

The expansion comes as Gurugram increasingly relies on technology to monitor traffic and enforce road rules. Between January and September this year, GMDA’s integrated traffic management system generated more than 1.06 million challans, with fines totalling ₹200.66 crore. August saw the highest number, at 164,773.

Separately, GMDA is installing another 2,722 surveillance cameras under the second phase of its CCTV project. This will take the city’s proposed integrated network to 5,287 cameras, including those installed earlier and through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

A senior GMDA official said the expanded camera network would strengthen traffic monitoring and enforcement while also helping the authority keep track of civic issues, including drainage points and garbage dumping hotspots.

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