Gurugram: Under its ongoing 30-day road challenge initiative, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has intensified its green belt cleaning and restoration efforts across the city, officials said on Thursday.

The authority has also listed 32,124 trees and shrubs planted along the Sector 90/91 dividing road (Photo for representation)

According to a GMDA spokesperson, teams removed accumulated construction and demolition (C&D) waste from roadside green belts along several key roads in sectors 46/47, 45/46, 45/52, 46/51, 50/51, and 30/31.

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After the cleaning, GMDA officials said plantation activities have begun along the green belts of roads dividing sectors 46/47, 45/46 and 30/31. The plantation drive aims to strengthen vegetation cover along major road corridors, improve roadside aesthetics and help mitigate dust pollution arising from exposed soil, officials added.

Praveen Kumar, superintending engineer, GMDA, who heads the urban environment division, said that several other stretches in the city have been identified and work will begin after clearing these sites. “The effort is expected to improve the overall environmental quality of major road corridors,” he said.

The Haryana government had launched the 30-day road challenge on October 8 under which civic agencies in the city were asked to improve 100 roads in the city.

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{{^usCountry}} Between the Millennium City Metro station and Signature Tower stretch, the authority said it has planted 3,750 trees and 51,042 shrubs. The Rajiv Chowk stretch has 52,080 plantations, including 52,000 shrubs, while the dividing road between sectors 103 and 106 has 36,807 plantations, comprising 2,200 trees and 34,607 shrubs, a Right to Information (RTI) response dated October 21 revealed. The RTI was filed by activist Aseem Takyar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Between the Millennium City Metro station and Signature Tower stretch, the authority said it has planted 3,750 trees and 51,042 shrubs. The Rajiv Chowk stretch has 52,080 plantations, including 52,000 shrubs, while the dividing road between sectors 103 and 106 has 36,807 plantations, comprising 2,200 trees and 34,607 shrubs, a Right to Information (RTI) response dated October 21 revealed. The RTI was filed by activist Aseem Takyar {{/usCountry}}

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The authority has also listed 32,124 trees and shrubs planted along the Sector 90/91 dividing road and 32,052 along the Huda City Centre to Subhash Chowk stretch.