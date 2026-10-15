GMDA to install 1000 cameras at 70 junctions in Gurugram

Gurugram:

According to officials, the plan is being undertaken in collaboration with a motor company as part of its CSR at a cost of ₹75 crore.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday announced it will install 1,000 CCTV cameras at 70 junctions in the city.

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According to officials, the plan is being undertaken in collaboration with a motor company as part of its CSR at a cost of ₹75 crore.

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The plan is to install the cameras on nine road corridors covering 65 km. The cameras and speed radars will help detect traffic violations including driving without helmets, overspeeding, red-light jumping, and wrong-side driving, officials said.

Under the project’s phase two, the coverage will be extended to Manesar, IMT, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Sushant Lok, Kanhai and Palam Vihar.

GMDA CEO PC Meena said the initiative would strengthen technology-driven traffic management and enforcement. “Integration with GMDA’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) would enable real-time surveillance, improve coordination among enforcement agencies and facilitate quicker action against traffic violations,” he added.

Under the first phase, 365 CCTV cameras and 29 speed radars have been installed at 23 junctions along four key roads, including the Southern Peripheral Road, Golf Course Extension Road, MG Road and Old Delhi Road. The network includes 285 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, 39 red-light violation detection cameras, 24 general surveillance cameras and 17 pan-tilt-zoom cameras, officials said.