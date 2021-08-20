GMDA to promote treated water use at construction sites

After using treated water in green belts, officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) are planning to promote the use of treated water at construction sites, as part of an initiative to conserve water in the city.

The chief executive officer of GMDA, in a meeting on Tuesday, instructed officials concerned to find out ways for best utilisation of treated water.

“As per norms, treated water should be used by builders at construction sites, but this does not happen always as the water needs to be filled in tankers and taken to the site. Under this initiative, around 200 hydrants are likely to be installed with new pipelines and their locations will be shared on the website, so people know the nearest hydrant,” a senior GMDA official said, not wishing to be named.

However, real estate developers in the city said that due to water scarcity, treated water is already being used.

“It is difficult as we have to hire tankers specially to take water from government sites, but as there is shortage of water, treated water is being used at construction sites. It adds on to the cost with fuel charges as water is required frequently. We cannot say for sure how this initiative will help as water would still have to be collected by tankers from designated sites,” said Kamaljeet Singh, vice president of Bestech Ltd, a city-based developer.

The urban environment division of the GMDA is planning to install lateral lines of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes along with hydrants to supply treated water. These hydrants would be installed with a spacing of 30 metres and pipes are set up using trenchless technology, a method used for installing or replacing pipelines with minimum disruption to the surface.

“These hydrants are to be made specially in the sectors where the construction is going on and the builders may be made aware to use this water by fixing signboards,” the GDMA chief had said in the meeting.

Officials from the infrastructure II division said that a list of priority locations will be sought from the urban environment division for the project.

“We already have pipelines for treated sewage water laid on stretches like Sector 44 to Subhash Chowk, Bakhtawar Chowk, but these lines are on one side, either right or left. As green belts can be on either side of the roads and also in the centre, this network will be expanded to help other uses also,” a senior official of the infrastructure II division said.