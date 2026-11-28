A 30-year-old woman was shot dead during celebratory firing at her brother’s wedding in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Thursday night, police said on Friday, adding that the suspect, a close friend of the groom, was absconding.

Police teams outside the hospital where the woman was taken after being shot in the head from close range. (HT Photo) more less

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The deceased, Manisha, a resident of Rewari, had come to her parental home with her husband, Khushi Ram, and their two children to attend her brother Amandeep’s wedding.

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Police identified the suspect as Deepak, a resident of Asaudha village in Jhajjar. He fled following the incident, which took place in Kuber Colony around 10.30pm on Thursday.

Investigators said Manisha and other family members were dancing as the groom completed the traditional ghudchadhi ceremony ahead of the wedding procession. Deepak allegedly fired several rounds in celebration, one of which hit Manisha in the head.

Her family rushed her to a nearby private hospital, from where she was referred to the civil hospital in Bahadurgarh.

“The family members rushed her there, but doctors declared her dead,” a senior police officer said, adding that hospital authorities alerted the police.

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{{^usCountry}} Assistant commissioners of police Ramesh Gulia and Pardeep Nain, along with other senior officers, reached the spot to investigate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assistant commissioners of police Ramesh Gulia and Pardeep Nain, along with other senior officers, reached the spot to investigate. {{/usCountry}}

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Sub-inspector Satyavir, station house officer of Sector 6 police station, said efforts were underway to arrest Deepak.

“Searches were carried out at Deepak’s residence, but he could not be found. It is yet unclear whether he fired from a countrymade or a licensed weapon. Further details will emerge after his arrest,” he said.

Based on Khushi Ram’s complaint, police registered a first information report (FIR) against Deepak under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Arms Act at Sector 6 police station on Friday.

“The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Friday,” Satyavir said, adding that the gunshot wound was likely to have caused instantaneous death.

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Manisha is survived by her husband, a nine-year-old daughter and a nine-month-old son. Police said no criminal antecedents of the suspect had surfaced so far.