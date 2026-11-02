Gurugram: 6.69-crore flat owner accuses builder of cutting off lift access

Gurugram: The owner of an apartment in Sector 65 has accused the developer and its management of confining him and his familyto their home by denying them access to the lift.

A Gurugram police official said notices had been issued to both the parties (Representative photo)

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Varun Suhag, who said he paid more than ₹6.69 crore for the flat, posted a video on X on Sunday morning alleging that the maintenance staff, acting on the developer’s instructions, had denied him lift access since Friday afternoon.

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Suhag said he did not know why restrictions had been placed on his entry and exit from the flat. He said he had emailed the developer and management several times but received no response. He added that furniture delivery was allowed on Thursday, but from Friday onwards, his access to the lift was restricted.

Speaking to HT on Sunday evening, Suhag said he received possession of the flat on August 26, 2026, after making the final payment. He said possession had been delayed by over a one and half year.

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{{^usCountry}} “On Friday, I brought a truck with my household goods and furniture, but we were denied entry. There was lot of commotion, but we were not allowed in. I walked into the apartment with my family, but since then we have been denied access to the lift,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On Friday, I brought a truck with my household goods and furniture, but we were denied entry. There was lot of commotion, but we were not allowed in. I walked into the apartment with my family, but since then we have been denied access to the lift,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Suhag said the maintenance team agreed to provide access after he had posted the video, but he still had to call the staff each time and wait for 20 to 30. He said there was only one lift serving each apartment on a floor.

He also alleged that the staff on Sunday denied entry to workers who had come to deliver and install curtains. “I am forced to live in an apartment without curtains,” he said.

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In a message, a screenshot of which he posted on X, Suhag said the staff had told him that entry for his belongings, service providers, delivery agents, guests and vehicles had been blocked. He alleged that the lift call button has also been deactivated.

“This was not merely an inconvenience—it posed a direct threat to the safety of my family. My mother suffers from a heart condition and I have a one-year-old child who may need medical assistance,” the message read.

He said the construction was still underway despite the possession being given. “I had also sought help from the police, but they said it was a civil matter,” he said.

A Gurugram police official said notices had been issued to both the parties. “Both sides have been asked to report on Monday. We will ensure that due action is taken,” he said.