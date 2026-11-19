The city’s air quality improved on Wednesday, with the air quality index (AQI) falling 32 points to 258 from 290 a day earlier, but experts warned that the respite could be short-lived as meteorological conditions are expected to become less favourable for the dispersion of pollutants over the next three days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin, Gurugram’s AQI remained in the ‘poor’ category despite the improvement.

The city had recorded six consecutive days of ‘very poor’ air quality between November 9 and 14, before the AQI dropped to 296 on November 15 and further to 247 on November 16. It subsequently rose to 290 on Tuesday.

Of Gurugram’s four air quality monitoring stations, three recorded AQI levels in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, while Vikas Sadan reported ‘very poor’ air quality at 329 as of 4pm. It was also the only station in the city to record an increase in AQI compared to Tuesday. Sector 51 recorded an AQI of 257, followed by Teri Gram at 230 and Gwal Pahari at 218.

Air quality also improved across the National Capital Region (NCR), with Delhi recording an AQI of 232, Noida 214, Ghaziabad and Meerut 203 each, and Faridabad 227.

Ballabhgarh in Haryana recorded the worst air quality in the country on Wednesday, with an AQI of 314. Within Haryana, Bhiwani followed at 270, Panchgaon at 269, Kaithal at 264, Mandikhera at 263, Gurugram at 258 and Hisar at 239.

Panchkula recorded the cleanest air in the state, with an AQI of 70, in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday following an improvement in air quality. Restrictions under Stages 1 and 2 remain in force.

Dr Manoj Kumar, an analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), attributed the improvement partly to favourable meteorological conditions that allowed pollutants to disperse more effectively.

“The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s (IITM) calculations show that the ventilation index was above 6,000 on Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing pollutants to disperse more effectively and improving air quality. However, IITM has predicted that the index will fall below 4,000 over the next three days, which could lead to a deterioration in air quality,” Kumar told HT.

The ventilation index, also known as the ventilation coefficient, measures the atmosphere’s capacity to disperse pollutants, taking into account wind speed and the depth of the atmospheric mixing layer. A lower ventilation index indicates poorer dispersal conditions, allowing pollutants to accumulate closer to the ground.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 12°C and a maximum of 26°C on Wednesday.