The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plans to establish three construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection centres in Pataudi, Farrukhnagar and Sohna to prevent unauthorised dumping of construction debris, officials said on Friday.
The civic body is currently assessing infrastructure and operational requirements for the proposed centres, officials added.
MCG has also begun preparing its annual action plan for 2027 to tackle air pollution, focusing on dust mitigation, road maintenance, waste management and protection of green spaces.
During a review meeting on Friday, MCG commissioner Dr Pankaj directed officials of various departments to ensure that roads under their respective jurisdictions are constructed and maintained in accordance with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) guidelines.
He also directed officials to intensify night patrolling during winter to check instances of garbage, plastic and other waste burning and take action against violators. The police department was asked to coordinate with civic bodies to prevent such incidents.
The commissioner also directed officials to take action against diesel generator sets installed along roadsides and in green belts.{{/usCountry}}
The commissioner also directed officials to take action against diesel generator sets installed along roadsides and in green belts.{{/usCountry}}
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials attending the meeting were asked to ensure regular mechanised cleaning of national highways and service roads and prevent the dumping of garbage and construction debris in green belts under their jurisdiction.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.
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