The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plans to establish three construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection centres in Pataudi, Farrukhnagar and Sohna to prevent unauthorised dumping of construction debris, officials said on Friday.

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The civic body is currently assessing infrastructure and operational requirements for the proposed centres, officials added.

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MCG has also begun preparing its annual action plan for 2027 to tackle air pollution, focusing on dust mitigation, road maintenance, waste management and protection of green spaces.

During a review meeting on Friday, MCG commissioner Dr Pankaj directed officials of various departments to ensure that roads under their respective jurisdictions are constructed and maintained in accordance with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) guidelines.

He also directed officials to intensify night patrolling during winter to check instances of garbage, plastic and other waste burning and take action against violators. The police department was asked to coordinate with civic bodies to prevent such incidents.

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{{^usCountry}} The commissioner also directed officials to take action against diesel generator sets installed along roadsides and in green belts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commissioner also directed officials to take action against diesel generator sets installed along roadsides and in green belts. {{/usCountry}}

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National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials attending the meeting were asked to ensure regular mechanised cleaning of national highways and service roads and prevent the dumping of garbage and construction debris in green belts under their jurisdiction.